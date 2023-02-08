A year on from the backlog recovery plan: what next for NHS waiting lists?

The yellow line defines our central scenario. In this scenario, we assume that the NHS does not meet the target in its backlog recovery plan, but instead follows our average growth scenario, treating 12.0% more waiting list patients in 202425 than in 201920. We think it is unlikely that the NHS will achieve its full target, given that this would require double-digit annual growth in treatment volumes, but that it will still succeed in dramatically increasing treatment volumes over what you are managing now and what you were managing before the pandemic. We assume that the number of patients joining the waiting list increases under our average demand scenario, reaching 4% above 2019 levels by March 2025. Under these assumptions, waiting lists would be more or less flat through 2023, before starting to fall more steadily from mid-2024. Prime Ministers’ commitment to reduce waiting lists would be narrowly missed this year.

The blue line defines a scenario where the NHS achieves its treatment target but has full demand. This means that treatment volumes reach the electoral recovery target of 20.9% above pre-pandemic levels, but the number of patients joining the waiting list reaches 8% above 2019 levels by March 2025. In this scenario, waiting lists expected to fall by mid-2023, and fall faster than in our central scenario, reaching 6.3 million by the end of 202425.

The red line defines a scenario where the NHS again reaches its treatment target, but demand is stable either due to tighter rationing by the NHS or by patients themselves. In this case, we assume that the number of patients joining the waiting list in March 2025 is no greater than in 2019. Waiting lists fall much faster under this scenario, reaching 4.8 million at the end of 202425. This shows the importance of the number of patients joining the list for determining the trajectory in the blue and red scenario, the NHS treats the same number of patients but the results differ because the number of patients joining the waiting list is different.

Finally, the purple line defines a scenario where the NHS manages only a slow increase in treatment volumes and faces moderate increases in demand. In this case, we assume that the NHS can only increase its treatment volumes to 6.2% above its pre-pandemic levels and that the number of patients joining the waiting list rises to 4% above its 2019 level by the end of 202425. In this pessimistic scenario, waiting lists continue to grow throughout the period, albeit at a slightly slower rate than they have grown over the past two years.

Table 3 shows what might happen to waiting lists under each combination of our three assumptions about treatment volumes and the number of patients joining the waiting list. The colored sections line up with the scenario in Figure 6 with the same color. There is less uncertainty about the level at which waiting lists will peak: provided the NHS increases treatment volumes sufficiently, our analysis suggests a likely peak of between 7.5 and 8 million. This peak could occur in mid-2023 or mid-2024, depending largely on how quickly treatment volume can increase. Notably, this would be nowhere near the peak of 13 million since then Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned as a possibility in July 2021. This reflects how few of the missing pandemic patients subsequently joined the waiting list for care.

Table 3. Range of scenarios for waiting lists

Note and source: See Figure 6.

There is much more uncertainty about the level of waiting lists in 2025. In our central scenario, the overall size of the waiting list in March 2025 would be more or less identical to what it is now. In the best-case scenario we consider (for waiting lists, we should note not necessarily for population health), the waiting list could be as high as 4.8 million by March 2025 (although this would still be above levels before the pandemic); in the worst case we consider, it could be more than 9 million.

CONCLUSION

A year after the waste recovery plan was published, the NHS’s performance against the plans’ ambitions has been mixed. It has (more or less) reached the only hard deadline that has passed for the more than two-year wait to be phased out by July 2022. But progress against the more distant ambitions has been limited. The NHS has until April 2023 to eliminate waits longer than a year and a half. Although the number waiting this long has increased by 7.4% (to 48,500) since the plan was published, this remains very achievable in the time available.

The most fundamental challenge is that the NHS has so far struggled to increase the number of people it is treating from the waiting list each month. As a result, the overall size of the waiting list has continued to grow, as has the number of people waiting more than a year for treatment.

The main ambition of the recovery plan was to increase levels of electoral activity substantially above pre-pandemic levels. If the NHS can meet this ambition and increase treatment volumes by 20.9% by 202425 (or around 30% after accounting for planned increases in advice and guidance), then waiting lists are likely to start to fall by half of this year. But that would require double-digit growth in treatment volumes over the next two years. This would be difficult to achieve even in a normal year, but the ongoing pressures faced elsewhere by the NHS mean that, in our judgment, this is highly unlikely to be achieved.

Instead, our central judgment is that the NHS will be able to significantly increase treatment volumes, but by less than planned. In this case, we would expect waiting lists to be more or less flat for next year and start to slowly but steadily decline by the middle of next year.

There is nothing certain about it. But our estimate is that the waiting lists will start to drop significantly this year as the Prime Minister has done all but promised it would require one of two things to happen. First, the NHS achieves a truly remarkable increase in the number of patients it manages to treat. Or two, the number of people joining the waiting list for treatment remains unexpectedly low, either because they feel they don’t need NHS care or because they are unable to use it.