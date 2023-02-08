Opening speech of the WHO Director-General at the press conference, 8 February 2023 – World

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening,

I want to start by expressing my deepest condolences to those affected by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic in the early hours of Monday morning.

So far almost 8,000 people have died, thousands more have been injured and we know these numbers will rise.

With the weather conditions and aftershocks continuing, we are in a race against time to save lives.

People need shelter, food, clean water and medical care, for damage caused by the earthquake, but also for other health needs.

WHO has released $3 million from the Emergency Contingency Fund for the response in both countries.

WHO is providing medical supplies, supporting both countries to respond and working with partners to provide specialized medical care.

A flight is currently en route to Istanbul, carrying medical equipment and surgical trauma kits from our logistics center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Another flight to Damascus is almost ready for departure and a third flight is being planned.

We are also sending a high-level delegation to coordinate our response.

Additionally, 77 national and 13 international emergency medical teams are being deployed to the two countries. Emergency medical teams are made up of health professionals from around the world who are trained to provide life-saving care in emergency situations.

Today we are joined by WHO representatives from both countries, to tell us more about the situation on the ground and the needs they are facing.

First our WHO representative in the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr Iman Shankiti. Dr. Shankiti, you have the point.

[DR SHANKITI ADDRESSED THE MEDIA]

Thank you Dr Shankiti.

Now for our WHO representative in Turkey, Dr Batyr Berdyklychev. Dr. Berdyklychev, you have the floor.

[DR BERDYKLYCHEV ADDRESSED THE MEDIA]

Thank you, Dr. Berdyklychev.

As Dr Shankiti said, the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic is complicated by years of conflict and outbreaks of measles and cholera, which were already posing a major challenge to the fragile health system.

Since the end of August, about 85,000 cases of cholera have been reported from the Syrian Arab Republic.

But it is only one of 30 countries that reported cholera outbreaks last year.

Worldwide, we estimate that more people died of cholera last year than in the previous five years combined.

Currently, 23 countries are experiencing cholera outbreaks and another 20 countries that share land borders with affected countries are at risk.

In total, more than 1 billion people worldwide are directly at risk from cholera.

Cholera is spread through contaminated water, so clean water is urgently needed wherever there is an acute outbreak to prevent transmission.

WHO also strongly recommends that countries at risk of cholera outbreaks increase surveillance so that cases are identified and managed as soon as possible.

Effective cholera vaccines are available, but with very limited supplies, the International Coordinating Group that manages global cholera vaccine stocks suspended the standard two-dose regimen, recommending instead a single-dose approach to extend supplies.

In the medium to long term, it remains important that global vaccine production increases. In the meantime, we must rely on other measures to stop explosions and save lives.

===

In recent weeks there have been several reports of mammals, including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions, being infected with H5N1 bird flu.

H5N1 has been widely spread in wild birds and poultry for 25 years, but the recent spread in mammals needs to be closely monitored.

At the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low.

Since H5N1 first appeared in 1996, we have seen only rare and non-sustained transmission of H5N1 in and between humans.

But we cannot assume that it will remain so, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo.

As always, people are advised not to touch or pick up dead or sick wildlife, but to report it to local authorities.

WHO is working with national authorities and partners to closely monitor the situation and study cases of H5N1 infection in humans when they occur.

WHO’s global laboratory network, the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, identifies and monitors circulating strains of influenza viruses and provides advice to countries on their risk to human health and available treatment or control measures.

WHO recommends that countries strengthen surveillance in environments where humans and farmed or wild animals interact.

WHO is also continuing to engage with manufacturers to ensure that, if necessary, supplies of vaccines and antivirals will be available for global use.

===

Finally, new research has revealed that less than half of children are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life, which is the WHO recommendation.

Many women lack the support they need to breastfeed, with over half a billion working women worldwide lacking adequate maternity protection.

Meanwhile, the misleading marketing claims of formula milk undermine breastfeeding at every turn.

Almost every country has signed the International Code of Trade in Breast-milk Substitutes, which restricts the trade of formula milk.

However, regulations are largely unenforced.

WHO is calling on governments and policymakers to promote breastfeeding by ensuring that all women have adequate maternity protection – ideally at least six months of paid maternity leave, as well as breastfeeding leave when they return to work. work.

We also continue to call on governments to end exploitative marketing of formula and increase health sector support for breastfeeding so that all families have access to reliable information and advice before and after birth

Christian, back to you.