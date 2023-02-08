



As many people across Britain seek to support international aid efforts in response to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator are urging the public to give safely. This comes as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches a Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal. DEC brings together 15 leading UK charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas. Launched today (Wednesday 8 February), the Appeal aims to provide urgent funding and support to people across Turkey and Syria who need immediate help to survive as catastrophic earthquakes have had a widespread impact on both countries since February 6, 2023. Both regulators are reminding people to check that charities are registered and legitimate as people make generous donations to causes that help support people affected by the earthquakes. DEC members and other registered charities are providing vital life-saving assistance such as food, water and healthcare to those affected. Many are also supplying cold weather kits to help people stay warm. By supporting registered charities, including through the DEC, the public can be assured that their donations will be regulated and accounted for in accordance with charity law. Helen Stephenson, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission said: The effects of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are shocking and devastating. Charities are once again stepping in to support those in need. I know that so many people across the UK will want to contribute and so I want to ensure that every donation reaches its intended purpose. That’s why we’re reminding everyone to donate through DEC or follow our simple steps, such as checking our online registry, to make sure they’re donating safely. Gerald Oppenheim, chief executive of the Fundraising Regulator said: The situation after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is horrific to witness and thousands have lost their lives or been injured. The British public is generous and will be keen to support the relief work led by DEC and its member charities where they can. Please complete our recommended checks before donating money or goods to ensure that you are giving to a genuine cause and that your generously donated money reaches its intended destination. Established charities with experience in disaster response are usually best placed to reach people on the ground. Providing financial aid through humanitarian aid organizations, rather than sending donated goods directly to regions, is also often more practical and sustainable. While most fundraisers are genuine, the Charity Commission and Fundraising Regulator warn that fraudsters and criminals can take advantage of public generosity at times of increased giving. This includes using various methods such as fake appeal websites, email appeals falsely using the name of real charities or appeals from groups claiming to be charities. Regulators therefore encourage people to ensure they support genuine relief efforts by following a few simple steps before giving: check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register at www.gov.uk/checkcharity, most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered.

make sure the charity is real before providing any financial information.

be careful when replying to emails or clicking on links within them.

contact or find out more online about the charity you are looking to donate to or work with them to understand how they are spending their funds

take care of Fundraising badge logo that says registered with the Fundraising Regulator and check Fundraising Regulators Department of organizations committed to fundraising in accordance with the Fundraising Code of Practice. In 2021, 307 registered charities reported working in Turkey and/or Syria, spending over 220 million on charitable activities. After performing these checks: If you think a rally or appeal is not legitimate, report it to the police. If you think the collection is fraudulent, report it to Action Fraud by phone on 0300 123 2040 or online.

If you think a collector does not have a license – report it to the relevant Local Authority Licensing Team or the Metropolitan Police (if in Greater London). Also let the charity know if you can. Members of the public who launch their own informal fundraising appeals that are not affiliated with registered charities should be aware of the ongoing responsibilities associated with overseeing and managing funds and ensuring that they are implemented in accordance with the wishes of the donors. You can also complain about a charity to the Charity Commission if you have concerns about the charity’s governance and Fundraising Regulator if you have concerns about its fundraising. Notes to editors: Further advice on safe giving to registered charities is available on GOV.UK The Charity Commission is the independent non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its aim is to ensure that charity thrives and inspires confidence so that people can improve their lives and strengthen society. of Fundraising Regulator is the independent charity fundraising regulator in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further guidelines for safe giving to charity is available on the Fundraising Regulators website. He can be reached at [email protected]

