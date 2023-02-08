The study of trees shows how drought may have doomed the ancient Hittite empire

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Around 1200 BC, human civilization experienced a terrible setback with the near-simultaneous decline or decline of several important empires in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean region – an event called the Collapse of the Age of bronze.

One of the most powerful that was destroyed was the Hittite empire, centered in modern Turkey and including parts of Syria and Iraq. Researchers on Wednesday offered new insight into Hittite’s collapse, with an examination of trees alive at the time showing three consecutive years of severe drought that may have caused crop failures, famine and political-social disintegration.

The Hittites, with their capital at Hattusa in central Anatolia, were one of the great powers of the ancient world for five centuries. They became ancient Egypt’s main geopolitical rivals during its glittering New Kingdom period.

“In pre-modern times, without any of our infrastructure and technology, the Hittites controlled and ruled a vast region for centuries, despite countless challenges of space, threats from neighbors and entities embedded in their empire, and despite being concentrated in a semi-arid region,” said Cornell University professor of arts and sciences in classics Sturt Manning, lead author of the research published in the journal. Nature.

Scholars have long wondered what caused the fall of the Hittites and the broader collapse that also destroyed kingdoms in Greece, Crete, and the Middle East while weakening the Egyptians. Hypotheses have included war, invasion and climate change. The new study provides some clarity about the Hittites.

The researchers examined the long-lived juniper trees that grew in the region at the time and were eventually harvested to build a wooden structure southwest of Ankara around 748 BC that may have been the burial chamber for a relative of the Phrygian king Midas , which legend says has returned. everything he touched turned to gold.

The trees provided a regional paleoclimatic record in two ways: patterns of annual tree-ring growth, with narrow rings indicating dry conditions; and the ratio of the two forms, or isotopes, of carbon in the rings, revealing the tree’s response to water availability.

They discovered a gradual shift to drier conditions from the 13th century BC to the 12th century BC. Most importantly, both lines of evidence showed three consecutive years of severe drought, in 1198, 1197, and 1196 BC, which coincide with the known time of the empire’s disintegration.

“There was likely almost complete crop failure for three consecutive years. People probably had food stores that would see them through a single year of drought. But when they were hit with three years in a row, there was no food to ‘held them,’ said University of Georgia anthropology professor and study co-author Brita Lorentzen.

“This would have led to a collapse of the tax base, mass desertion of the large Hittite army, and likely a mass movement of people seeking survival. The Hittites were also challenged by not having a port or other easy routes to moving food into the area,” Lorentzen added.

Hattusa, enclosed by a monumental stone wall with gates decorated with lions and sphinxes, was burned and abandoned. The texts written on clay tablets using the cuneiform script common in the region – detailing Hittite society, politics, religion, economy and foreign affairs – are silent.

It was an unexpected ending. Less than a century ago, the Hittites under King Muwatalli II and the Egyptians under Pharaoh Rameses II fought the famous and inconclusive Battle of Kadesh in 1274 BC—fought with thousands of chariots in Syria—and then reached the first peace treaty recorded in history.

“I think this study really shows the lessons we can learn from history. The climate change that is likely to happen to us in the next century will be much more severe than what the Hittites experienced,” Cornell professor of ecology and biology evolutionary and study. said co-author Jed Sparks. “And it raises the questions: What is our resilience? How much can we afford?”

Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.