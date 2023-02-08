International
The study of trees shows how drought may have doomed the ancient Hittite empire
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Around 1200 BC, human civilization experienced a terrible setback with the near-simultaneous decline or decline of several important empires in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean region – an event called the Collapse of the Age of bronze.
One of the most powerful that was destroyed was the Hittite empire, centered in modern Turkey and including parts of Syria and Iraq. Researchers on Wednesday offered new insight into Hittite’s collapse, with an examination of trees alive at the time showing three consecutive years of severe drought that may have caused crop failures, famine and political-social disintegration.
The Hittites, with their capital at Hattusa in central Anatolia, were one of the great powers of the ancient world for five centuries. They became ancient Egypt’s main geopolitical rivals during its glittering New Kingdom period.
“In pre-modern times, without any of our infrastructure and technology, the Hittites controlled and ruled a vast region for centuries, despite countless challenges of space, threats from neighbors and entities embedded in their empire, and despite being concentrated in a semi-arid region,” said Cornell University professor of arts and sciences in classics Sturt Manning, lead author of the research published in the journal. Nature.
Latest updates
View 2 more stories
Scholars have long wondered what caused the fall of the Hittites and the broader collapse that also destroyed kingdoms in Greece, Crete, and the Middle East while weakening the Egyptians. Hypotheses have included war, invasion and climate change. The new study provides some clarity about the Hittites.
The researchers examined the long-lived juniper trees that grew in the region at the time and were eventually harvested to build a wooden structure southwest of Ankara around 748 BC that may have been the burial chamber for a relative of the Phrygian king Midas , which legend says has returned. everything he touched turned to gold.
The trees provided a regional paleoclimatic record in two ways: patterns of annual tree-ring growth, with narrow rings indicating dry conditions; and the ratio of the two forms, or isotopes, of carbon in the rings, revealing the tree’s response to water availability.
They discovered a gradual shift to drier conditions from the 13th century BC to the 12th century BC. Most importantly, both lines of evidence showed three consecutive years of severe drought, in 1198, 1197, and 1196 BC, which coincide with the known time of the empire’s disintegration.
“There was likely almost complete crop failure for three consecutive years. People probably had food stores that would see them through a single year of drought. But when they were hit with three years in a row, there was no food to ‘held them,’ said University of Georgia anthropology professor and study co-author Brita Lorentzen.
“This would have led to a collapse of the tax base, mass desertion of the large Hittite army, and likely a mass movement of people seeking survival. The Hittites were also challenged by not having a port or other easy routes to moving food into the area,” Lorentzen added.
Hattusa, enclosed by a monumental stone wall with gates decorated with lions and sphinxes, was burned and abandoned. The texts written on clay tablets using the cuneiform script common in the region – detailing Hittite society, politics, religion, economy and foreign affairs – are silent.
It was an unexpected ending. Less than a century ago, the Hittites under King Muwatalli II and the Egyptians under Pharaoh Rameses II fought the famous and inconclusive Battle of Kadesh in 1274 BC—fought with thousands of chariots in Syria—and then reached the first peace treaty recorded in history.
“I think this study really shows the lessons we can learn from history. The climate change that is likely to happen to us in the next century will be much more severe than what the Hittites experienced,” Cornell professor of ecology and biology evolutionary and study. said co-author Jed Sparks. “And it raises the questions: What is our resilience? How much can we afford?”
Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/tree-study-shows-how-drought-may-have-doomed-ancient-hittite-empire-2023-02-08/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The study of trees shows how drought may have doomed the ancient Hittite empire
- Device provides early and promising results in out-of-clinic monitoring of IOP
- Regulators seek safe delivery to support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts
- Patient Satisfaction with Physician Related to Completion of Bariatric Surgery
- Primary school reading needs improvement, inspectors say
- Ohio State #1 in ITA Men’s Tennis Collegiate Poll
- Opening speech of the WHO Director-General at the press conference, 8 February 2023 – World
- COVID drug causes viral mutations and now some want to stop using it
- No. 23 Wrestling closes out double season with No. 1 Penn State, No. 10 Nebraska
- Canadian laws and regulations
- Hsu named semifinalist for 2023 Becky Hammon Award
- President Volodymyr Zelensky on first visit to UK since invasion of Ukraine – BBC News