Chairmen’s Statement, Ministry of Global Action Plan for COVID-19

A year ago, a diverse group of governments and organizations came together to launch the Global Priority Action Plan for the COVID-19 Pandemic for Enhanced Engagement (GAP) with the objective of focusing political will and increasing coordination to ended the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. and strengthen preparedness for future pandemic threats. The GAP builds on global COVID-19 response activities and commitments with a focus on six immediate lines of effort (LOEs): (1) Converting vaccines to vaccinations; (2) Strengthening supply chain resilience; (3) Addressing information gaps; (4) Support of health care workers; (5) Promotion of non-vaccine acute interventions; and (6) Strengthening the Global Health Security Architecture by advancing immediate and long-term reforms and governance that will impact both pandemic response today and global health security in the future.

Today, GAP partners reconvened to assess GAP’s work, identify remaining barriers to managing COVID-19, and reflect on lessons learned to promote future collaboration to address global health security threats . Ministers and GAP partners welcomed complementary domestic, bilateral and multilateral efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and welcomed in particular actions that have accelerated access and distribution of medical countermeasures through increased response coordination across GAP countries. They also acknowledged the challenges that remain and reaffirmed their shared and enduring commitment to work together to address these challenges.

US Secretary of State Blinken noted that by increasing coordination between partners and raising the level of political engagement and strategic communication, the GAP provided a forum to advance global health security efforts to help save lives and assets. of living and to operationalize the axiom that health security is National Security.

Enhanced engagement in the fight against COVID-19

GAP partners affirmed the importance of collective and coordinated political action in addressing the pandemic. COVID-19 highlighted that diseases pose a direct threat to core elements of foreign policy, including economic growth and development; peace and security; and equality and human dignity, renewing awareness of the need to look at global health from a broad perspective. It also showed that no country acting alone can stop a pandemic; The greatest successes in combating COVID-19 have occurred when countries, regions, and global and multilateral institutions have acted together. Building on two leadership-level COVID-19 summits hosted by the White House, GAP created a pandemic crisis management political mechanism to share information and coordinate responses.

Reflection on the Global Action Plan

The participants took the opportunity to review the achievements of the GAP. They asserted that the GAP has played an important role, along with other multilateral and bilateral efforts, in generating political will and attention to foster new and existing efforts to advance shared priorities and coordinated efforts to put an end to the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, the GAP partners have coordinated resources and capacities, and directed towards global vaccination targets against COVID-19.

By partnering with initiatives such as Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT-A) including COVAX, Global VAX and the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership (CoVDP), the average vaccination rate in lower-income countries targeted by GAP increased to over 50 percent, and in many of the target countries they achieved almost full coverage for all at-risk health workers and the elderly. The partners noted that approximately 13 billion vaccine doses have been delivered globally. GAP members helped facilitate last-mile support for almost 80 countries; large-scale assistance to vaccinate, test and treat; new policies to help meet vaccine targets for high-risk populations, including the elderly and healthcare workers; has supported campaigns for vaccination and encouragement of young people; and worked towards integrating COVID-19 services into routine health systems. Country partners also worked to create cold storage solutions suitable for challenging environments and to expand access to non-vaccine interventions, including testing, oral antivirals and medical oxygen. GAP partners supported regional diversification of production and regional centers for mRNA vaccine development and agreed to establish an implementation group to improve global access to medical supplies and services through a global clearance mechanism for products related to COVID-19. They shared information on harmful misinformation and disinformation, condemned active disinformation campaigns, and supported community-level interventions to combat information gaps.

Further work on the response to COVID-19

At today’s Ministry, participants identified areas that need further work, noting that the global suffering caused by COVID-19 has not ended despite the heroic efforts of our healthcare workers, private citizens, institutions and organizations.

Even with the current widespread availability of vaccines, there is a continued need to focus efforts on protecting the world’s most vulnerable from COVID-19, including flexible and targeted strategies to address barriers to vaccinating the most vulnerable populations and risk, especially in disaster and conflict zones. The partners called for continued work to integrate COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, into each country’s national vaccine strategy, minimizing future disruptions to routine immunizations and health services.

They acknowledged the great strides made in testing and treatment, but also noted that more needs to be done to address equitable access, including diagnostic testing, oral antivirals and medical oxygen. The partners noted the importance of identifying appropriate opportunities for coordination and investment by the global community to improve access to and demand in low- and lower-middle-income countries for safe, effective and affordable medical countermeasures, including therapy . GAP partners asserted the need for genetic sequencing and rapid reporting for timely detection of emerging variants of concern.

The need for cooperation in the future

Participants welcomed the increased interest in health security as a foreign policy concern. They affirmed their commitment to promote international cooperation and coordination through political dialogue, exchange of experiences and strategic discussions including building genuine partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders. They vowed to fight any attempt to weaponize health issues through the manipulation and manipulation of information, including disinformation.

Ministers stated that lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic should be used to inform the future response to be better prepared when new infectious disease threats emerge. They called for strengthening the global health architecture and national, regional and global capacities related to biosurveillance, epidemiological intelligence, laboratories, genomic sequencing and primary care systems. Participants noted the need for pandemic augmentation capacity and platforms to promote faster and fairer responses and access to affordable medical countermeasures, and discussed the desire for rapid, consistent and transparent outbreak-related information, data and sample separation. GAP participants noted the need for strong and resilient health care systems with effective infection prevention and control measures, including the pursuit of universal health coverage. They also called for ensuring timely access to critical medical countermeasures, including in humanitarian settings during future health crises. To support the evolving demand for the production of vaccines, tests and treatments for COVID-19 and future threats, GAP partners recognized the need to remain focused on diversifying production and supporting new manufacturers and platforms, including taking on consideration of competitive pricing, demand generation schemes. , voluntary technology transfer on mutually agreed terms, capacity building and strengthening of capabilities and regulators.

GAP partners affirmed the principle that no one is truly safe until everyone is safe, and the global community remains at risk as long as COVID-19 continues to spread and evolve. Participants hailed the importance of the GAP as a model for addressing gaps in the future response to the pandemic. They pledged to remain engaged in the critical and timely work ahead and convene as needed to increase the action and coordination needed to better prepare for future health security threats in a swift, transparent, safe, responsible and equal. GAP partners welcomed international initiatives for better legal, financial and coordination frameworks for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and confirmed their commitment to building global consensus towards a safer world.

The United States, as chair of the meeting, offered its appreciation of those countries and partners that participated in the Global COVID-19 Action Plan throughout the past year, including Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belize, Botswana, Canada, Colombia , Costa Rica. , France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Morocco, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, African Union (African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), European Union, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and World Health Organization.