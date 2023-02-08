International
Innovative apprenticeships across Lancashire are being praised as part of National Apprenticeship Week
The spotlight is falling on Lancashire’s talented apprentices and companies during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from Monday 6 February to Sunday 12 February, with a particular focus on Skills for Life.
Among our region’s success stories is the Lancashire Young Apprenticeship Grant, a financial incentive that gives small or medium-sized businesses support and funding to help with apprenticeships.
The generous grant amounts to 3,000 to eligible businesses, which goes directly to employers, helping them nurture existing and new talent and allowing them to hire apprentices at any level, including degree or beyond.
Thanks to the grant, interns can learn over a period of one to four years (depending on the level), while companies nurture and benefit from them.
With 100 grants available through the scheme, funded by Lancashire County Council through the Lancashire Economic Growth Recovery Fund, no less than 23 grants have already been awarded since its launch last July.
This means apprentices get practical, real-life experience learning on the job while providing an affordable and effective route into careers such as engineering and manufacturing.
Fylde-based employer Airframe Designs said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic route into engineering at Airframe Designs, with apprentices all starting their careers through craft-level apprenticeships.
“Employing apprentices is a more affordable and effective route to training and developing engineers, aligning with our core value of transforming graduates into assets, except that we start this route before they graduate.
“Graduate students tend to be more hands-on and pragmatic, having a greater appreciation of potential manufacturing issues due to their exposure and experience to real-world engineering and manufacturing before they graduate.
“By investing in apprentices, AFD expects to see a return on investment by having a greater impact on the finished product – that being an engineering graduate fits the way we operate with a deeper commitment to the business.
“Linking up with Blackpool and Fylde College as a five-year manufacturing degree provider provides an ideal partner as they already offer a program designed for BAE Systems, an Airframe Designs client.”
Paul Hannant, project co-ordinator for the New Apprenticeship Grant, said: The benefits of employing an apprentice are immeasurable. Apprenticeships are a great alternative route to a career compared to going down the University or Skills Bootcamp route.
“The activities are not only about employing those who have left school or university. This program is open to anyone up to the age of 25 so that they can expand their skills and bring innovative ideas and a mindset curious and dedicated to local businesses.
County Councilor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “It is with great pleasure that I am able to take part in National Apprenticeship Week to launch the fantastic opportunity to showcase the council’s practical activity and celebrate fantastic student achievement and encourage through the Young Apprenticeship Grants, businesses across Lancashire to benefit too.
“Apprenticeship training contributes to the vision of the council’s corporate priorities and has addressed workforce needs across many of our staff teams. Staff can develop their skills through apprenticeship schemes which improve our service to the citizens of Lancashire, invest in the potential of our workforce and respond to training needs within our schools and our communities.
“One of our top priorities for Lancashire is to make it the best place to live, work and thrive, and I have seen first-hand how valuable these schemes are for our pupils to develop skills and indeed skills high throughout their lives to future proof our workforce.
“We are keen to champion apprenticeships to businesses across Lancashire as a fantastic opportunity to grow your talent.”
- The Lancashire Apprenticeship Grant offers grants for up to three apprenticeship starts within a three-month period, a £3,000 per apprentice grant and free business support, as well as recruitment and additional support.
- To qualify, businesses must be at least partly based in Lancashire (not Blackpool or Blackburn with Darwen), have fewer than 250 employees and have a turnover of less than 50 million, while eligible apprentices must be under 25 years old, not have started an internship in the previous two years and start before 31 August 2023.
- If you’re feeling inspired, why not get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected] You can also get in touch by emailing [email protected]
