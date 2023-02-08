Slamming big formula companies, WHO scientist calls for swift crackdown to protect breastfeeding mothers

This new research highlights the great economic and political power of the big formula milk companies, and serious failures of public policies that prevent millions of women from breastfeeding, said Nigel Rollins, one of the authors of a series on the $55 billion-a-year industry and its marketing books, published in the medical journal The Lancet.

Actions are needed in different areas of society to better support mothers to breastfeed for as long as they want, alongside efforts to tackle the exploitative marketing of formula milk once and for all, he added.

650 million lack maternity protection

The three-paper series recommends much greater support for breastfeeding within the health care and social protection systems, including ensuring sufficient paid maternity leave.

Currently, approx 650 million women lack adequate maternity protectionthe newspapers noted.

Written by a team of doctors and scientists, the series examines how it is formulated Marketing tactics undermine breastfeeding and target parents, health professionals and politicians, and how nutrition practices, women’s rights and health outcomes are determined by power imbalances and political and economic structures.

Breastfeeding is not the sole responsibility of women requires a collective social approach that take gender inequalities into account, the authors write. Indeed, reviews from 2016 to 2021 and country-based case studies show that breastfeeding practices can be rapidly improved through multi-level and multi-component interventions.

The misleading claims of dairy lobbyists

The World Health Assembly has already addressed the decades-long challenge of controversial marketing practices among infant formula manufacturers. In 1981, she developed the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, following an investigative report on Nestles targeting marketing in low- and middle-income countries in the 1970s.

The new series stated that misleading marketing claims and strategic lobbying by the dairy and formula industries add to the challenges parents face.

Claims such as the suggestion that formula soothes discomfort, can help with colic and prolong a night’s sleep are only increasing parents’ anxiety, the papers said.

Linda Richter, of the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and co-author of the series, said the formula milk industry uses poor science to suggest, with little supporting evidence, that their products are solutions to common infant health and developmental problems.

This marketing technique clearly violates the 1981 Codewhich says labels shouldn’t idealize formula use to sell more products, she added.

Breastfeeding has tremendous benefits

WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding of infants for at least six months. The practice offers tremendous benefits for infants and young children, from reducing the risks of infection to lowering rates of obesity and chronic disease later in life.

However, globally, only about half of newborns are breastfed within the first hour for life.

UNICEF/Gwenn Dubourthoumieu A mother breastfeeds her baby at a children’s health center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Corporations exploit the lack of support

At a time when less than half of newborns are breastfed, according to WHO guidelines, the series explains how industries marketing exploits the lack of support for the practice from governments and society.

Tactics also misuses gender politics to sell its products, framing breastfeeding advocacy as a moralistic judgment while presenting formula milk as a convenient and empowering solution for working mothers, the authors found.

The politicization of breast milk

Drawing attention to the power of the milk formula industry to influence national political decisions, the series stated that the companies also intervene in international regulatory processes. For example, the dairy and formula industries have created a network of irresponsible trade associations that lobby against policy measures to protect breastfeeding or control the quality of infant formula.

Faced with those pressures on parents, the authors of the series made some recommendations; among them was the need for wider action across workplaces, health care, governments and communities to effectively support women who want to breastfeed. They also called for formal recognition of the contribution of women’s unpaid care work to national development.

A set of recommendations

Series co-author Rafael Prez-Escamilla, of the Yale School of Public Health, highlighted other critical steps.

Given the tremendous benefits of breastfeeding for their families and national development, women who wish to breastfeed should be much better supported so that they can meet their breastfeeding goals, he said.

A major expansion of breastfeeding training for health professionals, as well as statutory paid maternity leave and other protections are vital.