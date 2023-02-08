International
Slamming big formula companies, WHO scientist calls for swift crackdown to protect breastfeeding mothers
This new research highlights the great economic and political power of the big formula milk companies, and serious failures of public policies that prevent millions of women from breastfeeding, said Nigel Rollins, one of the authors of a series on the $55 billion-a-year industry and its marketing books, published in the medical journal The Lancet.
Actions are needed in different areas of society to better support mothers to breastfeed for as long as they want, alongside efforts to tackle the exploitative marketing of formula milk once and for all, he added.
650 million lack maternity protection
The three-paper series recommends much greater support for breastfeeding within the health care and social protection systems, including ensuring sufficient paid maternity leave.
Currently, approx 650 million women lack adequate maternity protectionthe newspapers noted.
Written by a team of doctors and scientists, the series examines how it is formulated Marketing tactics undermine breastfeeding and target parents, health professionals and politicians, and how nutrition practices, women’s rights and health outcomes are determined by power imbalances and political and economic structures.
Breastfeeding is not the sole responsibility of women requires a collective social approach that take gender inequalities into account, the authors write. Indeed, reviews from 2016 to 2021 and country-based case studies show that breastfeeding practices can be rapidly improved through multi-level and multi-component interventions.
The misleading claims of dairy lobbyists
The World Health Assembly has already addressed the decades-long challenge of controversial marketing practices among infant formula manufacturers. In 1981, she developed the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, following an investigative report on Nestles targeting marketing in low- and middle-income countries in the 1970s.
The new series stated that misleading marketing claims and strategic lobbying by the dairy and formula industries add to the challenges parents face.
Claims such as the suggestion that formula soothes discomfort, can help with colic and prolong a night’s sleep are only increasing parents’ anxiety, the papers said.
Linda Richter, of the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and co-author of the series, said the formula milk industry uses poor science to suggest, with little supporting evidence, that their products are solutions to common infant health and developmental problems.
This marketing technique clearly violates the 1981 Codewhich says labels shouldn’t idealize formula use to sell more products, she added.
Breastfeeding has tremendous benefits
WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding of infants for at least six months. The practice offers tremendous benefits for infants and young children, from reducing the risks of infection to lowering rates of obesity and chronic disease later in life.
However, globally, only about half of newborns are breastfed within the first hour for life.
Corporations exploit the lack of support
At a time when less than half of newborns are breastfed, according to WHO guidelines, the series explains how industries marketing exploits the lack of support for the practice from governments and society.
Tactics also misuses gender politics to sell its products, framing breastfeeding advocacy as a moralistic judgment while presenting formula milk as a convenient and empowering solution for working mothers, the authors found.
The politicization of breast milk
Drawing attention to the power of the milk formula industry to influence national political decisions, the series stated that the companies also intervene in international regulatory processes. For example, the dairy and formula industries have created a network of irresponsible trade associations that lobby against policy measures to protect breastfeeding or control the quality of infant formula.
Faced with those pressures on parents, the authors of the series made some recommendations; among them was the need for wider action across workplaces, health care, governments and communities to effectively support women who want to breastfeed. They also called for formal recognition of the contribution of women’s unpaid care work to national development.
A set of recommendations
Series co-author Rafael Prez-Escamilla, of the Yale School of Public Health, highlighted other critical steps.
Given the tremendous benefits of breastfeeding for their families and national development, women who wish to breastfeed should be much better supported so that they can meet their breastfeeding goals, he said.
A major expansion of breastfeeding training for health professionals, as well as statutory paid maternity leave and other protections are vital.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/02/1133297
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Slamming big formula companies, WHO scientist calls for swift crackdown to protect breastfeeding mothers
- A vital group of Covid drugs has stopped working
- Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Could Harm Gamers, UK Regulator Says
- Big Marble Go Center to host the Family Day Festival
- Broadly neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies through epitope-based selection from convalescent patients
- Huskies open the spring season with BIG EAST Match Play victory
- Grant further explores first-ever high-resolution imaging of live, active virus
- If immunity is innate, what influences our ability to fight infections?
- ‘You’re not here’: Romney takes on George Santos
- MRI is the best choice for detecting breast cancer in patients with dense breast and negative mammography
- Diamond Hawks selected 2nd in CAA Coaches Poll
- Diabetes-Related Phthalate Exposure in Middle-Aged Caucasian Women