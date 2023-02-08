Have your say on our draft Local Transport Plan





Consultation is now open to deliver a modern transport system for West Berkshire

We are inviting residents and businesses across West Berkshire to take part in our draft Local Transport Plan survey providing your views on the draft priorities and our objectives to improve transport facilities and travel options. As a Local Authority, we have a statutory duty to publish a Local Transport Plan (LTP), which contains a strategy and an intervention plan. We have made good progress in delivering our current LTP, which was adopted in 2011. However, since then there have been major changes affecting transport. of 2021 census has shown us that the number of people living in West Berkshire has increased, as has the number of people aged 65 and over. The Covid-19 pandemic brought significant changes to the way we live and work, including the ability to work from home and accelerated changes in online shopping. There is also greater emphasis being placed on emissions from transport and how changes in our behaviors such as walking, cycling and increased leisure time help our physical and mental wellbeing. The LTP has been developed alongside the evolving Local Plan, and is also supported by a number of strategies designed to help deliver our priorities, including the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, the Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Strategy and the Improving the Bus Service. Over the past year, we have worked to understand emerging travel patterns, trends and opportunities resulting in our draft LTP focusing on the following priorities: creating places for people,

providing sustainable access for all,

decarbonization transport and

supporting sustainable growth. Cllr Richard Somner, Executive Member for Planning, Transport and Place at West Berkshire Council, said: “We are revising our Local Transport Plan to make it relevant to the challenges and opportunities we face today to deliver a modern transport system for West Berkshire. “How we travel is influenced by how close we are to the services we need, such as shops, doctors and schools, why we need to travel and the quality of transport and digital infrastructure to allow us to get where we want to go. . “Our draft LTP takes into account the diverse travel needs of people who live, work, visit and learn in our district. Strategic road and rail corridors, for example the mainline railway and the M4, which play an important role for businesses and residents. , will also be considered in the draft LTP. “We want as many people as possible to participate and comment on your views on our draft LTP. We want to know if you think we are focusing on the right areas, if we are taking into account the individual needs of communities and if there is anything that we missed him”. Additional information and how to have your say is available on our dedicated LTP survey page. Please take 10-15 minutes to complete the survey and note that we need your views midnight on Wednesday March 22, 2022,when the survey closes. If you have any questions or require another version of the survey, please email our Transport Policy Team at: [email protected] You can find out more about our shipping policies on our dedicated Shipping page.

