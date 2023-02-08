Syria seeks international aid amid earthquake devastation | News about Earthquakes

The scale of destruction after the earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday was unprecedented, even for residents of the war-torn country.

On the Syrian side, the area affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks is split between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held pocket of land surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

The sounds of airstrikes are a regular occurrence for the estimated 4.5 million residents in the besieged enclave, but the sound of multiple buildings collapsing to the ground in unison was a new disaster.

Ismail Alabdullah, a volunteer with the White Helmets in Idlib province, said at least five residential buildings had collapsed in the village of Sarmada, where his team had been racing to find survivors for more than 30 hours.

Each apartment in the high-rise apartment blocks had a family living in it, Alabdullah told Al Jazeera. It will take us days, if not weeks, to get to the last person.

According to data collected by the White Helmets, at least 790 people were killed in the northwest of the Syrian opposition and 2,200 were injured and their number is expected to rise.

The rescue group operating in opposition-held parts of Syria, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, has moved the few available excavators from one city to another to respond to countless pleas for help.

But resources are scarce and often volunteers have resorted to digging with their bare hands. “Hundreds of people are still under the rubble, but we don’t have enough equipment to reach them,” Alabdullah said.

Efforts to reach survivors have been hampered by rain, sub-zero temperatures and about 200 aftershocks that threaten to further collapse buildings that have already collapsed, as well as standing war-torn buildings.

Survivors have camped on the streets or joined tent camps where resources were already depleted before the tremors, the volunteer added.

Humanitarian organizations have said the earthquake has added another layer to the suffering of the population in northwestern Syria, where some 4.1 million people are in need of aid.

People are traumatized, they feel helpless, Adnan Hazem, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Syria, told Al Jazeera.

The region was already dealing with its first cholera outbreak in a decade and braving snowstorms amid fuel shortages when the earthquake struck.

The needs are now great, said Hazemi.

Aid distribution in north-west Syria

Countries around the world have sent teams to help rescue efforts in Turkey, and the country’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel are already on the ground.

But in northwestern Syria, which is still out of the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after more than a decade of war, the delivery of aid remains problematic.

No one has contacted us to offer help, Alabdullah told the White Helmets.

Northwest Syria has become one of the most difficult places to reach, with only one crossing available to transport aid from Turkey to opposition-held areas. The quake’s epicenter in the nearby Turkish city of Gaziantep, an important hub for United Nations aid to northern Syria, was among the cities affected.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the earthquake had disrupted the vital flow of cross-border aid.

We are facing a temporary disruption due to roads, especially the road between Gaziantep and Reyhanli, OCHA spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suon told Al Jazeera.

Not reaching Reyhanli, a major transport hub where the UN agency conducts monitoring and verification operations before aid trucks cross into Syria, has been a major challenge, Sun-Suon said.

The aid delivery mechanism across Turkey’s border at the Bab al-Hawa crossing, established in 2014, is the only way UN aid can reach civilians without sailing into areas controlled by Syrian government forces.

It has provided more than 80 percent of the needs of people living in rebel-held areas.

al-Assad’s government has systematically denied humanitarian aid to much of its population since a popular uprising in 2011 demanding the surrender of opposition-held areas. Russia, one of al-Assad’s closest supporters, has argued that the humanitarian mission violates Syria’s sovereignty.

Amnesty International on Monday called on the international community to mobilize resources and the Syrian government to allow aid to reach all areas affected by the earthquake without restrictions.

Reports from opposition media of overnight bombings in the town of Marea may also complicate rescue efforts. Syrian civil rights groups have called on the international community to pressure al-Assad and his allies to stop bombing areas affected by the earthquake.

Syrian regime areas

State news agency SANA said on Tuesday that at least 812 people had been killed in the government-held areas of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous, bringing the total toll in the country to at least 1,602.

The United Arab Emirates has pledged around $13.6 million in humanitarian aid to Syria, state media reported, while Algeria announced its participation in rescue operations with a specialized civil defense team.

Syria’s government denied it had sought Israeli help after Tel Aviv said it received a call for help and was ready to oblige, in what would have been a rare moment of cooperation between the neighboring countries.

Syria and Israel are technically at war, and Israel is believed to conduct regular airstrikes targeting pro-Iranian military facilities in the country.

Western governments are expected to send aid to Syria through non-governmental organizations to avoid engaging with al-Assad’s government, which they do not recognize as legitimate.

The United States said it was committed to helping residents on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border, but ruled out dealing directly with the Syrian government.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that providing aid to Syria was complicated and added that the UK was working through our UN partners on the ground.

But the UN-backed humanitarian program in northwestern Syria has been underfunded for years and lacks natural disaster planning.

The Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (2022-2023) received less than 50 percent of the $4 billion requested, with the earthquake only widening the gap between funding and needs on the ground.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was relying on the international community to help thousands of people caught up in the disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge.

The UN refugee agency in Syria said it was actively coordinating a response with UN agencies and other humanitarian actors to provide aid and support to those in need in Syria.