International law enforcement agencies issue joint warning on global financial sex crisis – FBI

The FBI and our international law enforcement partners are issuing a joint warning about a global financial sex crisis. Our agencies have seen an explosion in incidents of underage boys around the world being forced to send explicit images online and extorted for money – a crime called financial extortion.

In 2022, the FBI received thousands of reports of financial fraud involving minors, mostly boys, representing an exponential increase from previous years. Unfortunately, the FBI is also aware of more than a dozen suicides following these incidents. Today, on Safer Internet Day, we’re calling on children and caregivers to educate themselves about this crime and help us protect others from victimization.

“Financial abuse has an impact far beyond our country and our children — it’s a global crisis that demands everyone’s attention,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The FBI is working side by side with our international partners to prevent children from becoming victims of this tragic crime. We all have a duty to support and empower victims to come forward and show them that there is life behind the images .”

Financial sharing can happen anywhere, although it mostly happens on digital platforms where children are already spending their screen time, such as social media and gaming websites, or video chat apps. On these platforms, predators often pose as girls of a similar age and use fake accounts to target young boys, tricking them into sending explicit photos or videos. The predator then threatens to release the compromising materials if the victim does not send payment, however, in many cases, the predator will release the images anyway.

Although financial embezzlement is carried out practically, it can have serious offline impacts. After threats and aggression, victims may feel alone, ashamed, afraid, and these feelings may lead to self-harm by children. Law enforcement around the world wants victims to know they’re not in trouble, they’re not alone, and there’s life behind the photos.

What to do if you are being financially blackmailed:

Remember, the predator is to blame, not your child or you.

Report the predatory account via the platform’s security feature.

Block the predator and do not delete the profile or messages because this may be helpful to law enforcement in identifying and apprehending them.

Ask a trusted adult or law enforcement for help before sending money or more images. Cooperation rarely stops blackmail and harassment, but law enforcement can.

Believe that there is life behind images.

If young people are being exploited, they are victims of a crime and should report it. We encourage you to contact your local FBI office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Michelle DeLaune, CEO, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

“We understand how young victims of this crime can feel like there is no way out, but we want them to know they are not alone. In the past year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has received more than 10,000 reports related to sexual violence. Please talk to your children about what to do if they (or their friends) are being targeted online. NCMEC has free resources to help them navigate an overwhelming and scary situation.”

Gord Sage, Chief Inspector, Sensitive and Specialized Investigative Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police:

“The RCMP is pleased to be working with international law enforcement partners to help ensure youth are protected online. These crimes are real, they have serious implications and young people need to understand that the police are there to support them. These offenders prey on young people and this is not acceptable. International police are united in our fight against these crimes.”

Robert Jones, Chairman, Virtual Global Task Force, National Crime Agency:

“International cooperation has never been more important in tackling the threat of child sexual abuse online. The strength of the Virtual Global Task Force (VGT) comes from the ability to share expertise and take rapid coordinated action against emerging global trends, such as the growing threat of financial extortion. As chairman, I am determined to maximize every opportunity offered by VGT to help us continue to tackle the threat, protect children and target offenders.”

“While we are committed to doing all we can, the most important reminder of Safer Internet Day is to continue to have open conversations about online safety within our communities and especially with the young people in our lives. Thankfully there is an arsenal of prevention tools available globally to support carers, professionals and young people, such as Safer Internet Day activities and the UK CEOP Education website.

Chief Myron Demkiw, Chief of Police, Toronto Police Service:

“Online sexual exploitation knows no boundaries, and through our Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the Toronto Police Service is proud to join our Canadian and international law enforcement partners in this important prevention campaign. Our ICE unit works tirelessly to protect children and youth from online child exploitation, including financial fraud, and to bring those responsible to justice. We all have a role to play in protecting our children and young people and partnerships like this will ensure we raise awareness and effectively share preventative information about these harmful crimes, not just locally, but worldwide.”

Sources by country