International
Wednesday News & Notes from SRF Carolina International | Nation event
Since I am currently reluctantly horseless, I tried to present myself as a horse friend by thinking like a horse girl.
The next morning, I had to wait for my laziest hen to see that it was a good hour to get out of her bed so I could clean out my chicken coop (see what I did there?). I stood in the pouring rain, facing the barrage of icy droplets, grimacing as they dripped from my eyelashes and the end of my nose.
As far as common sense goes, I’m pretty sure the advice would be to turn your back on the rain. But, oh no, not me. Because I was thinking like a horse girl and keeping my bottom dry to ensure a more comfortable place in the saddle on my (imaginary) ride next.
If you’re a horse person who has completely licked off your horse’s salt block, Heels Down Mag has the poll for you. From snacking the barn to cleaning the cowl, they are celebrating horse freaks for what they are scary terrible (and maybe a little weird in all the best ways).
Fill out the survey here and remember, nothing is too gross to accept!
US weekend forecast
Full Gallop Farm February I HT (Aiken, SC) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer]
Pine Top Intermediate HT (Thomson, GA) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]
Rocking Horse Winter II HT (Altoona, FL) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]
Wednesday News and Reading
Because who wouldn’t listen to Ingrid Klimke when it comes to all things horse? Ultimate rider Ingrid Klimke gives some helpful tips for warming up your horse. [Getting Ready to Work]
After we’ve warmed up and done the work, it’s time to cool down. Here are some helpful tips on how to properly cool off after a trip. [And Streeeetch]
Something a little meaty, and pretty cool (has charts and graphs). Equine ethologist (behavior specialist), Renate Larssen, summarizes a recent study of leadership in domestic horses and finds that it is not dominance that is key to being a good leader, but trustworthiness. Furthermore, leadership is a shared responsibility within the herd. [Horses Follow Reliable Leaders]
A beautiful poem saying thank you to Thomas the therapy horse. It’s @_place2be’s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek and British Equestrian has shared a poem written by a young person who attended sessions at @strengthandlearningthruhorses. [Thank You To Thomas, The Therapy Horse]
Did you know that her International Networking Week and Jessica Springsteen’s long-time groom, Josie Eliasson, has launched a website listing jobs in the horse industry? Read about Josie’s work, both in the barn and on the computer, and her thoughts behind her new venture. [Find Your Perfect Match on Yehaww.com]
As someone who once sent a Valentine’s card to my pony, I’m totally into a dirty Hallmark movie-style love affair with an equine companion. USEA wants you to share your love story with your horse. [Hopelessly Devoted to My Horse]
Sponsor’s corner
Have you sent yours Carolina International Login yet? Entries close on February 28, but it makes your event organizer that much happier to send yours in early. Check out the omnibus list here.
Video Vacation
With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, here’s a cute puppy to get you in the mood.
|
Sources
2/ https://eventingnation.com/wednesday-news-notes-from-srf-carolina-international-5/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Volleyball Announces Spring Program – App State Athletics
- Wednesday News & Notes from SRF Carolina International | Nation event
- ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor charged in Canada with rape in 2018
- What is Spina Bifida or Spinal Dysplasia?
- International law enforcement agencies issue joint warning on global financial sex crisis – FBI
- Mpox is boiling south of the border, threatens resurgence
- Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll tops 7,000 as frantic rescue efforts continue
- How to prevent osteoporosis
- Women’s tennis continues winning streak with 7-0 sweep in Southwest Minnesota state
- What a bird flu outbreak among mink means for humans
- Syria seeks international aid amid earthquake devastation | News about Earthquakes
- Multi-center deep learning for placental segmentation in obstetric ultrasound with multi-observers and cross-country generalization