Russia accuses the US embassy of ‘fake news’ on Ukraine, threatens with deportations





Moscow gives a tough message to the new US envoy

Accuses the US embassy of interfering in Russia’s affairs

Criticism of the Russian armed forces is a criminal offense

Bilateral relations near all-time lows amid Ukraine crisis Feb 7 (Reuters) – Russia has demanded that the U.S. embassy in Moscow stop spreading what Moscow considers fake news about its military operation in Ukraine and has threatened to expel U.S. diplomats, the news agency reported on Tuesday. TASS. The warning included a stern message for Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, TASS said, citing a senior Russian foreign ministry source who said Tracy had been told she should stick to it. strictly to Russian law when making any statements about Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine. . US diplomats involved in what Moscow called “subversive activities” will be expelled, TASS quoted the source as saying. A State Department spokesman confirmed that the US embassy had received a diplomatic note from the Russian foreign ministry, but said the department’s general policy was not to comment on diplomatic correspondence. Russia has made “discrediting” its armed forces a crime punishable by up to five years in prison, while the charge of knowingly spreading “false information” about the military carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. Tracy arrived in Moscow last month. February 24 will mark the first anniversary of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in what he calls a “special military operation”. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Putin of launching an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and reject his claim that the operation is designed to protect Russia’s own security from NATO’s eastward expansion. ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ TASS said the official note, which accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia’s internal affairs, was delivered on Tuesday and accused US diplomats of making “inappropriate” statements about the Russian leadership. He did not specify which statements he had in mind. Tracy was attacked by a mob of people chanting anti-US slogans late last month as she entered the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted at the time as telling Tracy that he expected her to follow the principle of non-interference in Russia’s internal affairs. The US Embassy said at the time: “Ambassador Tracy is focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension, protecting the interests of American citizens detained in Russia, and supporting ties between the American and Russian peoples.” Bilateral relations are near all-time lows. The United States is Ukraine’s biggest Western backer and has supplied it with modern weaponry – soon to include main battle tanks – and imposed a series of new economic sanctions on Russia, all in cooperation with Western allies. Reporting by Reuters reporters; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

