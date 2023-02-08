NFL, DAZN enter into long-term deal offering Game Pass International starting in 2023 season





NEW YORK / LONDON — The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have agreed to a 10-year partnership to deliver NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) to sports fans around the world beginning in the 2023 season. NFL GPI enables fans outside the US to watch every NFL game during the regular season and postseason, including the world’s biggest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl. The world’s leading digital sports streaming service, DAZN is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China. With access to DAZN’s direct-to-consumer platform – including its powerful data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities – the NFL will be able to grow and engage new audiences over the next decade , drawing on her growing international fan community. “Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve the millions of viewers in around the world, including a new generation of international NFL fans.” DAZN is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and games consoles, ensuring fans have access to its catalog of new rights and incredible content. DAZN can be accessed on Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic smart TVs and games consoles including Playstation and Xbox. Subscribers also have access to DAZN on Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV and can find the app on their iPhone, iPad, Android and mobile devices. “The NFL is a premier sports media property and DAZN is extremely excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev. “DAZN is the only company that is focused on delivering the best digital experience for sports fans around the world, and I am confident that we will provide a great experience for NFL fans, helping the league reach new markets and demographics.” in sports. the phenomenon that is the NFL. We look forward to bringing all the drama, passion and excitement the NFL is known for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”

