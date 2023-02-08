International
VOXX International Corporation appoints Beat Kahli as its new President
ORLANDO, Fla., February 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for global markets, announced today that Beat KahlVice Chairman of the Board and largest shareholder of VOXX, has been appointed President.
“I have known Beat for years and it is truly a huge win to bring someone of his caliber to VOXX. He has been invaluable to the Board and to me personally since his initial investment and continues to be more involved in our strategy and operations. I welcome him to this new role, as do our team members, and together, we look forward to unlocking the value we know is present in VOXX as the company continues to drive innovation for our customers,” said Pat LavelleChief Executive Officer.
The appointment of Mr. Effective immediately, he will be based at the company’s headquarters in Orlando, Florida, where Mr. Lavelle. Over the next year, he will work closely with executive leadership and employees worldwide to gain a better understanding of VOXX’s operations, brand heritage, products, customer base, supply partners, distribution, capabilities R&D and more. He will continue to work closely with the Board, along with business leaders on strategy, organizational plans and policies, and share responsibilities for budgeting, reporting, auditing and financial oversight. He will continue to serve as Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors.
Mr. Kahli added: “When I started investing in VOXX, I saw a company with great brands in attractive markets; with a share price that, in my opinion, was well below its asset value. I initially saw VOXX as a good. investment and a chance to diversify my assets, but after getting to know the company and the team, I believe my thesis did not take into account the potential for growth going forward and the opportunity for significant value creation. VOXX has been around for 60+ years and it’s a testament to John and Pat’s leadership and the team they’ve built. That’s why I’ve invested up 50 million dollars of my equity in VOXX. I strongly believe in the company’s future and am eager to focus my energies on unlocking that value as President.”
Mr. Kahli continued, “VOXX has an opportunity to build the world’s leading audio group given the strength of its brands and distribution and can dominate the Automotive market given its decades-long relationships with the largest manufacturers of machines and its extensive distribution network. I also believe that EyeLock is still in the early stages of its journey and has the potential to become a leading biometrics and advanced authentication organization. The future is bright for VOXX, and as the year The next one will be challenging given the global economies we have. I am honored for this opportunity and look forward to taking on this new role to leverage and optimize resources and generate meaningful value for all stakeholders.”
Beat Kahli is a seasoned entrepreneur with decades of experience in investing and building successful businesses, with a focus on real estate and related businesses. He currently serves as founder and CEO of Avalon Park Group, a diversified group of companies based in Orlando (USA) and Zurich (Switzerland). He also serves as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors of sitEX Properties Holding AG, an owner-managed real estate company, and as a Managing Member of GalvanEyes LLC, a distribution partner of EyeLock, LLC. Mr. Kahli currently serves on the board of directors of Advent Health Orlando, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the US, and previously served on the boards of many community not-for-profit organizations, including the Florida Red Cross, the YMCA of Florida Central, University of Central Florida Health and Public Affairs and Florida Hospital Orlando.
John ShalamVOXX’s Founder and Chairman added, “Beat has been integral to our success over the past few years, providing valuable insight as a Board member and paving the way for growth across our business. His passion is unlike any other.” I’ve seen before and his success is earned. As VOXX’s two largest shareholders, our interests are aligned, as is our vision for the future, and I believe shareholders will benefit over time.”
Regarding December 1, 2022Mr. Kahli was the largest shareholder of Class A common stock of VOXX International Corporation, owning 6.27 million shares or 29.4% of the outstanding shares through two companies owned and controlled by Mr. Kahli – Avalon Park Group Holding AG and Avalon Park International LLC.
About VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to take advantage of the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has established market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, entertainment products, a number of premium audio market segments and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes energy retailers, mass marketers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com
Safe Harbor Statement
In addition to the historical information contained herein, the statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. Factors include, but are not limited to: the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. Factors described in these SEC filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company’s results of operations, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; cyber security risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company’s business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of new products introduced; market volatility; unavailability of the product; excess inventory; price and product competition; the introduction of new products; foreign currency fluctuations; and debt restrictive covenants. Many of the above risks and uncertainties are and will be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the War in Ukraine and any resulting deterioration in the global business and economic environment. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact and Media Relations (for VOXX):
Glenn WienerGW Communications
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE VOXX International Corporation
