NFL, DAZN sign deal for Game Pass International package





NEW YORK (AP) The NFL has signed a 10-year deal with DAZN Group to offer Game Pass International to fans outside the United States starting with the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday. Game Pass International will be available in more than 200 countries and regions, including Canada and Mexico. It will not be available in China. The service will allow fans outside the US to watch every regular-season and playoff NFL game, including the Super Bowl. Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve the millions of viewers around the world , also including a new generation of international NFL fans. DAZN has distributed NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and has been the league’s broadcast partner in Germany and Japan since 2016, as well as Italy since 2018. Game Pass International will also offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone programming, as well as access to a library of NFL Films and NFL Media programming. Everything will be available upon request. DAZN is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. Game Pass International will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing package. The NFL reached a deal with Google’s YouTube TV to distribute the Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market, regular-season games in the US starting in 2023. ___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

