Snow leopard photo wins People’s Choice Award for Wildlife Photo of the Year

A spectacular image of a The snow leopard looking across the mountains in India this year’s winner has been voted People’s Choice Award Wildlife Photographer of the Year. A record 60,466 nature lovers voted and German snow leopard photographer Sascha Fonseca’s World photographer emerged as the strong favorite in the prestigious competition. Fonseca used a camera trap to capture the rarely seen image of the big cat at sunset against a backdrop of mountains in Ladakh, northern India. The image was selected from a shortlist of 25 that were chosen by London’s Natural History Museum from nearly 39,000 entries. It will now appear in Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the museum until July 2. There are estimated to be only 6,500 adult snow leopards living in the wild today, and their existence is threatened by poaching, habitat loss and conflict with humans. Thanking everyone who voted for his photo, Fonseca said in a statement released by the museum: Photography can connect people with wildlife and encourage them to appreciate the beauty of the unseen natural world. I believe that a greater understanding of wildlife leads to deeper care that hopefully results in active support and greater public interest in conservation. Natural History Museum director Douglas Gurr said in a statement: As a result of dedication and perseverance, Sascha’s remarkable image captures the breathtaking beauty of our planet and reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect it. One of the four images selected as highly rated also features a leopard, but not of the snow type. In Holding on, Igor Altuna captured a leopard carrying a dead monkey and its baby. Brittany Crossmans Fox Love shows red foxes frolicking while a polar bear cub plays on the shores of Hudson Bay, Canada, in Martin Gregus Among the Flowers. Most recently, Marina Canos Portrait of Olobori depicts a majestic male lion in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. The Natural History Museum said in its statement that the exhibition harnesses the unique evocative power of photographs to illuminate stories and species around the world and help create advocates for the planet.

