New UK science ministry emerges from government reshuffle | science





The UK now has an independent ministry for science, innovation and technology, thanks to a government reshuffle announced yesterday. The new department will house Research and Innovation UK, the UK’s main funding agency, as well as the recently created Advanced Research and Invention Agency, which aims to fund high-risk research. The head of the ministry, former higher education minister Michelle Donelan, has a seat in the prime minister’s cabinet. The reshuffle – the latest of many under the UK’s Conservative leadership since 2010 – splits the former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into three new, distinct ministries: science, energy and trade. This will mean “greater focus, committed leadership and better targeted resources” in the face of economic growth and the energy crisis caused by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a published UK government document. YESTERDAY. The restructuring is a “positive sign that the government is taking science seriously,” Beth Thompson, a science policy expert at the Wellcome Trust, said in a statement. “A place for science at the cabinet table puts it at the center of the domestic and international policy agenda.” The cabinet’s special role could allow the government to pay more attention to science, says Kieron Flanagan, a science policy researcher at the University of Manchester. But restructuring can also cause disruption and uncertainty, he adds. The Institute for Government, a think tank that aims to improve government effectiveness, notes that the costly process of creating a new government department can be associated with a significant loss of staff productivity. “People are now worried about their jobs and trying to figure out which desks to sit at, which building,” says Flanagan. The move could also bring new challenges to co-ordinating the UK’s science, climate and energy policies. BEIS was created in 2016 by then-prime minister Theresa May, who merged the ministry for business and science with the ministry for climate change, in part to align policies and priorities. An upcoming government budget announcement in March will be a test of whether individual ministries can “move money from the coffers” to advance their agendas, says Joe Tetlow, a policy adviser at the Green environmental institute. Alliance. He notes that climate policy has always required coordination between different arms of government — including business, agriculture and transportation — and says the new Department of Energy Security and Net Zero could make that easier. “Word on the street” is that the old climate ministry “never quite melded” into BEIS, says Tetlow, and that their split again is a reflection that May’s grouping was not a good decision. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s creation of the new energy department echoes the Inflation Reduction Act of US President Joe Biden’s administration in its focus on the economic benefits of climate action, Tetlow says. With the United States and the European Union investing in new green technologies, there are fears that “the UK risks being left behind”. New Energy Secretary and former BEIS chief Grant Shapps will be “aware of the need to decarbonise” the UK economy from his time as transport secretary, says Tetlow. Donelan has not previously held any science-related role. She has been culture secretary since September 2022. Before that, as higher education minister in 2020 and 2021, she introduced legislation that would have given the government more powers to track university funding from China and Russia. George Freeman, who championed the UK’s participation in the European Union’s Horizon Europe funding scheme amid Brexit turmoil, has been promoted to a mid-level ministerial position in the new department. Thompson and other commentators have urged Donelan to prioritize negotiations for the UK to rejoin Horizon Europe. The new structure has the potential to improve the government’s ability to tackle problems in science and climate, Flanagan says, but realizing that potential will require “a lot of political will, a lot of resources and a lot of stability in government.”

