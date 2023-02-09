Somalia

Main points

  • Somalia is in a dire humanitarian situation; while predicted famine thresholds for some parts of the Gulf region were not crossed due to the escalation, more than 8.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
  • In 2022, children in Somalia were exposed to multiple risks with losses increasing from 11 percent in 2021 to 16 percent in 2022 (FSNAU; 2022), exceeding WHO emergency thresholds. Acute water shortages and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and measles increase the risk of excess child mortality.
  • Drought, displacement and conflict increased protection risks for children, including early marriage, gender-based violence, child labor and child recruitment. Approximately 4.8 million Somali children remain out of school, an increase of 15 percent compared to last year.
  • In 2022, UNICEF increased the provision of integrated services for children; Some 459,616 children were admitted for treatment of severe wasting, 2.3 million children aged 6 to 59 months were vaccinated against measles, 1.9 million people received emergency water, while 1.6 million children and women received essential health services.
  • While most of the children in need are hard-to-reach areas, UNICEF worked with sister UN agencies and partners, reaching more than 20,000 children in 11 hard-to-reach districts. Providing predictable, timely and sustainable services to children in areas with limited access remains challenging, and UNICEF is engaging local partners to improve access.

