Be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle

Auckland Emergency Management is working closely with MetService, the Mayors Office, Auckland Council and our partner agencies to ensure the region is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts caused by Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

We strongly encourage our communities to use the next few days to prepare for what could be another significant weather event for the region, says Auckland Emergency Management Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher.

We’re working with the council and our other partner agencies to make sure we’re as prepared as possible for what’s to come, but we’re also asking Aucklanders to continue to participate, as they have been since January 27. to take themselves and their communities, storm ready.

Please help us ensure curbs, inlets and storm water channels are clear of leaves and debris; and if you have already collected flood-damaged items from your board, please do not remove them again.

Instead, if you can, please take it to one of the 15 drop-off facilities across the region.

Finally, I want to acknowledge the truly amazing work being done in Tmaki Makaurau by volunteer groups. Community Support Centers have provided untold comfort to hundreds of people who have been affected by these recent events. Not to mention the hard work being done by community organisations, sports groups, marae and other individuals across the region, says Rachel.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging all Aucklanders to prepare for another severe weather event this weekend.

The direct path of Cyclone Gabrielle is uncertain at this stage, and while we hope for the best, we must all prepare for the worst, Mayor Brown said.

The council’s waste solutions team is working rapidly alongside the NZDF to clear drains, blockages and debris, to prevent flooding and potential public health risks. We ask Aucklanders to do their part to ensure curbs and gutters are as clear as possible.

Local iwi and community groups, including the Student Volunteer Army, are on hand to support residents and the Defense Force has been activated to help ahead of any severe weather. If you need urgent help, call 0800 22 22 00.

Please check on friends, people and neighbors.

I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the cooperation and efforts of regional and national emergency management units, emergency responders, council officers, councillors, local boards, local iwi and our communities. We are all working together.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

Based on current information, MetService advises that the Auckland region can expect to feel the first effects of Cyclone Gabrielle from Sunday evening, with the worst weather impacts expected on Monday and Tuesday. This weather system is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and very large waves to parts of the North Island.

As the cyclone approaches, we will have more certainty about the path it will take and its potential impacts. We expect to know more on Friday and will provide updates accordingly.

How Aucklanders can prepare

We were asking everyone to take the next two days to prepare. We have time.

The GetReady website is a great resource for people to check out, with lots of information and advice on how people can prepare for a storm. Think about your family members, pets and belongings, be prepared to leave if you need to, and have enough supplies to last you up to three days. If you are addicted to prescription drugs, it pays to make sure you have enough supplies to see you through. until next week.

Check the neighbors; especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

If you can, please bring any flood-damaged items to one of our 15 drop-off facilities before Sunday and refrain from placing extra items on the curb for collection.

Aucklanders were being asked to get involved by making sure curbs and drains in and around properties are clear of debris before Sunday evening if it’s safe to do so, or report them to Auckland Council at 0800 22 22 00

Preparations in progress

Auckland Emergency Management is working to set up an increased number of places across the region for people to take shelter if they need to evacuate, if and when severe weather hits.

Addresses of evacuation centers will be published on www.aem.org.nz in the coming days.

We understand that access to some of these locations may be blocked depending on when and how the storm hits. We are making contingency plans for access, or if we need to move quickly to another location.

The Council’s Waste Solutions team is working with the New Zealand Defense Force to clean up items and items removed from kerbs across the region as quickly as possible to ensure these do not cause further problems in case of further flooding.

Auckland Water Council’s operations teams and contractors are working hard to maintain the region’s stormwater network as they prepare for more severe weather.

Work continues to clear hot spots and blockages around manholes and inlets and to remove debris from streams and waterways.

Auckland Emergency Management continues to respond to thousands of service requests since the floods of recent months.

Civil Defense Centers and Community Support Centers remain open in Henderson, Mngere, New Lynn, Birkenhead and Randwick Park. For advice or help, you can also call 0800 22 22 00.