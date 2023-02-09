Council chief executive Geoff Raw is to leave the council





Geoff Raw, Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove City Council, is to leave the council to become Managing Director of Be First (Be London First) – a new homes and jobs development company for the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. He will remain in office to support Brighton & Hove City Council through the budget and local elections on 5 May 2023. Geoff joined the council in 2010 as Strategic Director of Place before becoming Chief Executive in 2015. He said: Brighton and Hove is an amazing city with a global reputation for creativity, innovation and vibrancy. It has been my privilege to serve the city and its communities for over 12 years, the last eight as the Council’s Chief Executive. I am very proud of what the council has achieved for its city during this time, despite wider economic challenges, budget constraints and a Covid pandemic. Councilor Phelim Mac Cafferty, Leader of the Council said: On behalf of the council I would like to thank Geoff for his many years of service to the city. His leadership has helped guide the organization through truly unprecedented times, including during the worst days of the pandemic and extremely challenging budget. As the longest-serving chief executive since Brighton & Hove came together as one council, I know he will be sorely missed, including by the city’s valued partners in health and business. We wish him every success in his new role. Details on future leadership arrangements following the local elections will follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/news/2023/council-chief-executive-geoff-raw-leave-council The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos