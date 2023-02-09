Latest Match Report – England vs NZ XI 2022/23 Tournament Match





England XI 465 (Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 57) vs New Zealand XI

As England’s tour match at Seddon Park went to an inevitable subdued conclusion, the prospect of further regulation ahead of the series opener at Mt Maunganui was thrown into doubt with warnings of an impending tropical cyclone.

On Thursday, the MetService issued a warning that Cyclone Gabrielle would hit New Zealand’s upper North Island from Sunday morning, bringing gusts of up to 150km/h and up to 300mm of rain early in the day. the week. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has extended the state of emergency for a further seven days as a result, a week after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the region. The Coromandel Peninsula, which sits just above Mount Maunganui, has followed suit.

England will arrive on Sunday with the first Test starting next Thursday (February 16). The first three days of next week were seen as the ideal advantage to get the players fully up to speed, complementing four days of training at the tournament’s home venue and this week in Hamilton, culminating in an optional session on Friday. morning (February 9). Now this collection appears under serious threat.

Day two of England’s tour match at Seddon Park went predictably. A New Zealand 11 scored 465 in 69.2 overs on day one made the effort worthwhile with a lively 310 all out in 82.1 overs by 8:52 pm local time. Quinn Sunde’s classy but classy 91 was the pick of their resistance.

Ben Stokes, however, remained a walk-on when Ollie Pope captained in his absence, as was the case in England’s warm-up game against the Lions ahead of the Pakistan series in Abu Dhabi. While he put himself in the nets and came out in the middle during the interval, there is a real chance that the cyclone will prevent Stokes from doing the ideal job before the series begins.

However, it is not a fear not shared by coach Brendon McCullum, who supported Stokes’ decision to sit out his whites for the last two days.

“Some characters don’t need warm-up games,” McCullum said. “The greater the competition, the more they grow [Stokes] It’s never been a warm-up type of game, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

Anderson and Broad opened proceedings, reunited after Broad missed Pakistan for the birth of his first child, and it was the latter who returned the ball, taking a sharp return from William O’Donnell. Anderson was forced to wait until the 73rd over, removing Curtis Heaphy, caught at first slip by Joe Root after the lights had taken control for the first time in the match. However, he did effect an earlier sacking with the departure of Robert O’Donnell.

Numerically, Stone was the pick of the attack, finishing with 3 for 54. His previous first-class match had been the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston in June 2021 before a fourth stress fracture in his back and subsequent surgery kept him out for a year.

So far, Stone’s return to action had only been with the white ball: for Warwickshire, Chennai Braves in T10s, MI Cape Town in SA20s and the first two ODIs of England’s series with South Africa, before flying to New Zealand. Here, he bowled with good pace, trapping Sunden with a sharp shot that sent a flutter outside off stump from the right-hand side.

Matthew Potts, however, was perhaps the most impressive quick on display, having missed out on the Pakistan tour. His luck was summed up with his first delivery, which came in and out to catch Test opener Will Young’s outside edge, only for Zak Crawley to drop the catch at second slip. Potts finally got one in the wickets when Kyle Jamieson hooked a jumper high to Pope at deep square leg.

Potts, Stone and Broad will compete for a place in the XI for the first Test, with Anderson, Robinson and Leach in possession. The focus on Stokes and McCullum is who will provide the best point difference as England look to end a seven-match winless run in New Zealand and in turn register a first series win here since 2008 .

On the face of it, Stone’s ability to turn the speed gun into the 90s is exactly the point of difference England would want, especially with a pink Kookaburra ball on a batter-friendly pitch. England’s only previous match at Mount Maunganui saw them lose by an innings and 65 runs as New Zealand posted 615 for 9.

