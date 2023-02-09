International
Scientists Decipher 57 Letters Mary, Queen of Scots Wrote Before Beheading
A mysterious sheaf of encrypted letters tucked away in France’s National Library (BnF) has turned out to be never-before-seen correspondence from Mary, Queen of Scots.
Also known as Mary Stuart, the then deposed Queen of Scots, who was a pretender to the English throne, wrote these 57 encrypted letters between 1578 and 1584. They were mainly addressed to Michel de Castelnau, the French ambassador to England. At the time, Mary was in the custody of the Earl of Shrewsbury, imprisoned because Queen Elizabeth I feared that Mary and her supporters intended to install her as Queen of England. A later letter, written in 1586 and not part of this preservation, would eventually pronounce Mary’s sentence. One of Elizabeth’s spies, Sir Francis Walsingham, tricked Mary into believing her letters were safe and intercepted one supporting Elizabeth’s assassination. As a result, Mary would be beheaded for treason in 1587.
Cryptographer George Lasry of the DECRYPT Project, a multi-university collaboration trying to find and decode historical ciphers, and other scientists were digging through the archives at the BnF when they came across pages of ciphers mixed with documents from Italy dating back to the early 1500s. the code was believed to be Italian. But as researchers began trying to crack the code, they realized that the deciphered words would have to be in French to make sense.
The letters used what’s known as a homophonic cipher, the researchers explain in a study published Tuesday in the journal Cryptology. In such a cipher, each letter of the alphabet is replaced by a special symbol. But a simple substitution cipher is easy to crack because certain letters, such as “e,” appear much more often than others. So homophonic numerals used multiple symbols interchangeably for high-frequency letters, Lasry says. And to further complicate matters, like other ciphers of this type, Mary’s cipher also used dedicated symbols to replace certain high-frequency words and common word segments.
“Working on the decipherment was like working on an onion that had to be peeled,” says Lasry. “The figure was quite complex and we worked in stages.”
Little by little the truth of the letters emerged: First, it was realized that they were not in Italian. Then came the discovery of French phrases like “my freedom”, which suggested that the writer wanted freedom. Finally, a telling name emerged: Walsingham, Queen Elizabeth’s infamous spy.
Most of the 57 letters had never been seen before the discovery by Lasry and his colleagues. But seven of them had been intercepted and decrypted by Walsingham’s network, so the decrypted copies were in the UK’s National Archives. These matching copies helped confirm beyond doubt that Mary was the writer, Lasry says. In the newly decoded letters, Mary worries about her health, tries to get the French ambassador to make requests to Elizabeth on her behalf, and raises her suspicions that the ongoing negotiations for her freedom may not be in good faith. The letters are mostly diplomatic, with little insight into Mary’s personal feelings, Lasry says. This diplomatic focus is exciting for historians, says Susan Doran, a historian at Oxford University who is working on a project on Mary but was not involved in the new study. Much of the content of the letters deals with broader issues of diplomacy than simply Mary’s attempts to reclaim the throne of Scotland or make a play for the throne of England, Doran says.
“She is negotiating with the Spanish, with the French – evident in these letters – with Scotland and with Elizabeth. And it really deepens our sense of her as a political animal, not just a captive queen,” says Doran. “There’s a lot more to Mary than the plot.”
Historians will now have to examine the letters and place them in the context of Mary’s life and situation, Lasry says. There are around 50,000 words of new material, a book’s worth of new words from Mary, Queen of Scots. “We’ve only scratched the surface,” says Lasry.
