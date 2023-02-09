The council and partners work together to help keep Cambridge safe from sexual violence





CAMBRIDGE City Council is supporting Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week a national week to raise awareness of the unacceptability of sexual abuse and violence, from February 6 to 12. Council staff have used the #ItsNotOK campaign theme to generate discussion and share facts, such as: One in four women has been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult

More than 90% of rape and sexual assault victims know their attacker

68% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people have been sexually harassed at work

One in six children has been sexually abused

One in 20 men has been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult

Survivors often blame themselves

Women regularly feel unsafe at night

There are long-term impacts of sexual abuse, including poor mental health, loss of self-esteem and isolation

The cost of living crisis is putting survivors at greater risk of abuse and harm

Survivors often feel ostracized when reporting sexual violence. In addition to marking Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Week every February, the council works throughout the year to help minimize sexual violence and support victims. Much of this work is undertaken with local partners through the Purple Flag Group, which brings together Cambridge BID, the city council, the police, local business, Cambridge Business Against Crime, voluntary services and higher education organisations. Through the partnership, a number of initiatives have been put in place to help keep Cambridge safe, particularly in relation to the night-time economy. Professionally trained and licensed taxi marshals work on key dates throughout the year to help people get home safely after a night out in Cambridge. Operating from the taxi hub on St Andrews Street, marshals manage busy queues at night, giving priority to anyone who is in distress or who may be vulnerable.

On weekends, a volunteer team street pastors care, listen and help people who are on the street after a night on the town. They also have a physical location on Saturday nights called NightLite (based at Downing Place URC) which provides a safe space for people to rest, recover or wait for friends or a taxi.

(based at Downing Place URC) which provides a safe space for people to rest, recover or wait for friends or a taxi. national team Look for Angel the scheme has been adopted by many places in Cambridge, facilitated by Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC). Individuals can approach bar staff and ask for Angela and, in doing so, discreetly alert them to the fact that they are feeling vulnerable so that staff can take appropriate action.

the scheme has been adopted by many places in Cambridge, facilitated by Cambridge Business Against Crime (CAMBAC). Individuals can approach bar staff and ask for Angela and, in doing so, discreetly alert them to the fact that they are feeling vulnerable so that staff can take appropriate action. Venues across Cambridge are able to alert each other to suspicious behavior by people moving from one pub, bar or club to another, supported by a communication network run by the police and CAMBAC.

Staff working in the night economy, such as bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs are also equipped with Commitment to well-being and vulnerability training, which was taken by over 100 individuals in 2021/2022, from over 45 Cambridge businesses.

training, which was taken by over 100 individuals in 2021/2022, from over 45 Cambridge businesses. Cambridgeshire Police has both uniformed and plainclothes police officers patrolling Cambridge through Operation Armor looking for anyone who exhibits behaviors related to it, such as loitering, unwanted contact with people, or displays of aggressive or dominant behavior to help prevent sexual offending or harassment.

looking for anyone who exhibits behaviors related to it, such as loitering, unwanted contact with people, or displays of aggressive or dominant behavior to help prevent sexual offending or harassment. In its role as licensing authority, the council also provides training for all licensed taxi drivers to allow them to identify and respond to concerns about the safety of their passengers, including those who may be at risk of sexual violence.

to allow them to identify and respond to concerns about the safety of their passengers, including those who may be at risk of sexual violence. ofEnough Campaignled by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, is a campaign to encourage individuals to report abuse. Together, these initiatives play a role in Cambridge achieving Purple Flag status, which means Cambridge is deemed to be a safe and liveable city between 5pm and 5am, having met or exceeded the more than 30 judging criteria to qualify for Purple Flag status. Another way the council works to tackle abuse and promote public safety is through its accreditation with White Ribbon, an international campaign to end male violence against women by working with men and boys to challenge the cultures that lead in harassment, abuse and violence against women. This work ranges from internal policies and training for council staff, to ensuring that support services and accommodation are available for those experiencing or escaping abuse and holding events such as a conference on domestic abuse to mark the Day of White Ribbon. Cllr Alice Gilderdale, Executive Councilor for Recovery, Employment and Community Safety, said: “The statistics we hear give us a clear message that there is still a long way to go to ensure that no one becomes a victim of sexual abuse and violence and that the effects of sexual abuse are often long-term and difficult to navigate. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can, together with our local partners, to prevent sexual abuse and violence in Cambridge. As a council, we are grateful to have strong partnerships with local charities and organizations which mean that work is done all year round to support our residents. If you or someone you know is at risk or experiencing abuse, support is available. Please get in touch.” Find support if you are affected by sexual abuse or violence Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre(Free specialist support for women and girls across Cambridgeshire who have been subject to rape and sexual violence, regardless of when the abuse took place)

Advice line for men(helpline for male victims of domestic abuse)

Survivors in the United Kingdom(specialised service for male victims aged 13+ who have experienced sexual violence at any point in their lives)

Gallop(which recently launched the UK’s first helpline to support LGBT+ victims and survivors of sexual violence and abuse)

Children’s line

Advice on choices(for adult survivors of child sexual abuse)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cambridge.gov.uk/news/2023/02/09/council-and-partners-work-together-to-help-keep-cambridge-safe-from-sexual-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos