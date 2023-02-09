Ukraine: Peaceful solution to the war depends on Russia





Madam President, We are meeting today at the request of Russia. Russia is worried about the lack of prospects for a peaceful solution to the war of aggression that it itself decided to launch almost a year ago against Ukraine. This situation would be almost laughable if the suffering of the Ukrainian people were not so great and if the abuses committed by the Russian armed forces did not continue to increase. Let us simply remember one thing that is true: the peaceful settlement of this war depends on Russia, which is fully responsible for it. It will simply have to finally end its aggression and withdraw the entirety of its troops from the internationally recognized borders of Ukrainian territory. This is what the International Court of Justice requested on March 16. This has been repeated here several times: if Russia would stop the war, peace would be immediately restored. If Ukraine stopped the war, it would be annihilated. Today there are Russian troops in Ukraine; there are no Ukrainian troops in Russia. So, let’s remember once again that in this war there is an aggressor country and an aggressed country. Let’s not let Russia shift the blame. Madam President, France is offering and will continue to offer the Ukrainian people all the support they need to exercise their legitimate right to self-defense and to preserve their sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, in accordance with international law and The Charter of the United Nations. This includes military support, bilaterally and through the European Union. It aims to rebalance forces to create the conditions for a just and lasting resolution of the conflict. We all know that the negotiations will succeed only if Ukraine’s sovereignty is respected and its territory is liberated. Helping a sovereign state under attack to resist another state’s invasion is a quest for peace and a defense of the principles of international law. Madam President, As its stockpile of weapons dwindles, Russia seeks to resupply by any means, including in violation of Security Council resolutions. It is well documented that Russia has used Iranian-supplied combat drones in its war of aggression. We call on the United Nations to investigate these transfers, which violate Resolution 2231, and to report to this Council. It has also been documented that North Korea has repeatedly delivered missiles and munitions to Russia, in clear violation of Security Council resolutions. These weapons were intended to be used by the troops of the private military company Wagner, which Russia does not hesitate to mobilize tens of thousands, including many criminals, to compensate for the heavy losses on the ground. Russia continues to use all of these weapons in its strategy to systematically target the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure, in flagrant violation of the principles of international humanitarian law. The United Nations and all its members cannot and must not turn a blind eye to this. Madam President, Ukraine is fighting to defend the principles of the UN Charter: territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, independence and sovereignty of states, rejection of the occupation of territories by force, condemnation of wars of aggression. And the protection of these principles is everyone’s job, it is the job of all the members of the United Nations. With the 10-point peace plan proposed by President Zelensky, Ukraine has demonstrated its will to make peace and outlined a path to a just and lasting peace. As we have done since February 24, we will continue to support Ukraine to achieve this. Thank you.

