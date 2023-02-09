Canada unveils marine defense standards amid push to conserve 25% of oceans





Feb 8 (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday finalized conservation standards for marine protected areas covering more than 14% of its oceans, banning industrial activities including waste dumping, bottom trawling for fishing and extraction of natural resources. The regulations are part of Canada’s goal to conserve 25% of its oceans by 2025 and come a day after the federal government and First Nations announced progress on creating what will be the largest Marine Protected Area (MPA) large country located 150 km (90 miles). ) on the west coast of British Columbia. Canada is bordered by three oceans – the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic – and has the longest coastline in the world. Speaking at the fifth International Congress of Marine Protected Areas in Vancouver, federal Oceans and Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray said Canada is also exploring other marine areas for future protection, including parts of James Bay in the far north of Ontario and Quebec, and Arctic areas in the territory of Nunavut. “The oceans are as crucial to our survival as the air we breathe, and if we really want to protect the planet, we need to protect the oceans,” Murray told a news conference. The proposed new MPA on the west coast of Vancouver Island, known as the Tang.wan axwiqak Tsigis MPA, went ahead this week after Canada and local First Nations signed a memorandum of understanding to collaboratively manage the area. The area covers 133,019 square km (51,360 sq mi), roughly half the size of New Zealand, and is home to 46 high seamounts and all of Canada’s known hydrothermal vents, rare deep-sea hot spots that support unique marine species. Canada and First Nations have been working to protect the area since 2017, when measures were put in place to prevent some fishing activities. Its designation as an MPA would extend protection to the unique features of the seabed. “These unexplored ecosystems, three kilometers below the ocean’s surface, are likely home to marine life found nowhere else in the world,” said Kate MacMillan, Manager of Ocean Conservation for the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society. Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

