The EU parliamentary committee supports the renovation of greener buildings





BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The European Parliament’s Energy Committee on Thursday backed rules to retrofit millions of European buildings to cut emissions and save energy, despite opposition to the rules from countries including Italy. Buildings account for approximately 40% of the European Union’s energy use and most are heated by fossil fuels. The EU is negotiating rules to upgrade buildings to use less energy – a move also aimed at weaning countries off Russian gas more quickly and curbing household bills. The parliamentary committee voted on rules that would require all EU buildings with a ‘G’ energy performance certificate – representing the worst performing 15% per country – and the next worst F rating to be renewed this decade. EU countries will have to renovate non-residential buildings to grade E by 2027 and D by 2030. Residential buildings will follow the later deadlines of E by 2030 and D by 2033. This would require millions of buildings to be improved using methods such as insulation or efficient heating systems. “This is also a growth strategy for Europe that will deliver hundreds of thousands of good-quality, local jobs in the construction, renovation and renewables industries,” said Ciarn Cuffe, lead lawmaker on the rules. The full EU parliament will vote on the deal in March, before negotiating the final law with EU countries. Lawmakers backed the rules despite resistance in countries including Italy, which wants to delay and offer exemptions for renovations it says neither the government nor homeowners can afford. Lawmakers approved a more ambitious timeline than the one originally proposed by the European Commission. But some campaigners said the loopholes could exclude more than 20% of inefficient residential buildings by 2037. Insulation maker Rockwool said the lawmakers’ deal, if reached, could curb gas use in Europe. “The position MEPs are supporting would cut gas imports by around 35 billion cubic meters a year (by 2033) and save tens of billions on household energy bills,” said Brook Riley, head of EU Affairs of in Rockwool. Russia sent about 155 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe a year before the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Paul Simao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/eu-parliamentary-committee-backs-greener-buildings-renovation-drive-2023-02-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos