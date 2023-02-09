CFA offers valuable career experiences for students – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff





It is a place of entertainment, a study space, a backdrop for photography and an innovative and creative hub for students, performers, faculty, staff, volunteers and the community. But did you also know that UB’s Center for the Arts (CFA) is also a learning space where students gain valuable career experience through the Career Here program? Here to Career is UB’s student employment program designed to provide students with meaningful on-campus work experience that will set them apart in a highly competitive workforce upon graduation. “We’ve always had student assistants as part of our team, but we wanted to continue to make it a better experience. Student engagement across the center is a core component of our involvement in the Here to Career program,” says CFA Executive Director Jamie Enser. “Our students are ambassadors for CFA and are important to every activity the center organizes,” says Enser, who worked in television production management before coming to UB more than two decades ago. “From answering the phone and greeting visitors in the main office to selling tickets at the box office to assisting with video shoots and front of house, our students are trained to work in a variety of positions, which offer practical, real. world experiences of training and creating youth.” Enser, who oversees all CFA programming, planning and operations, and her staff develop training and orientation programs for employees and new student employees. “Our student assistants are given a wide range of responsibilities and are exposed to different positions and areas of the center. We strive to create an environment and experience to train students to be their best,” she says. Julia Miskines, a graduate assistant in arts management at CFA, was initially drawn to the center’s multidisciplinary aspect.

“My background is in theater, so I was looking for a position that would allow me to continue working in that discipline, but also give me experience managing other art forms as well,” Miskines says. Working behind the scenes with the production team has given Miskine the opportunity to collaborate with industry technology under the guidance of industry professionals. “I’ve built on my existing knowledge of theater and now know a lot more about the logistics of touring productions and maintaining large theater spaces,” she says. “In addition, I have achieved my goal of expanding my knowledge by managing multiple art disciplines. Through my work at CFA, I have learned so much about every art form that is in the building – as an arts management student this is extremely valuable.” Enser’s focus on student engagement has resulted in four CFA student assistants being named UB’s Outstanding Student Employee of the Month. “We are here to create an unforgettable shared experience for everyone. Every performance and program we offer has student involvement and offers the opportunity to highlight their impact by being at UB,” says Enser. Participating in these types of events is a big part of the reason Miskines chose UB for her graduate degree. “The CFA team is very good at creating experiences for both students and the surrounding community, so being involved in the planning and execution process with them has taught me a lot,” she says. “The skills I have learned here have prepared me for most aspects of the arts and culture field. I’m sure I’ll wear many hats in my career, so whether I end up on tour or as an administrator in an arts organization, this job has definitely helped prepare me for that.” Aidan Clarke, a graphic design senior who works with the production department at CFA, agrees with Miskines. “Being a working student has been an incredibly fun and engaging experience. Being employed here has prepared me for a huge number of job opportunities – from production assistant to administrative work and more,” says Clarke. “I have gained a lot of practical knowledge and skills, but I have also developed a network of amazing people who are incredibly supportive and helpful – including classmates, co-workers and CFA staff.”

Engaging opportunities for student workers will continue in 2023 as CFA maintains a compelling schedule of multidisciplinary events and performances. From art exhibits and student performances to alternative rock bands like Third Eye Blind and featured speakers like Sherrilyn Ifill and Selma Blair, CFA is hosting programming that offers something for everyone. As a follow-up to last fall’s Art in the Open event, Enser is planning to host Spring into Art, a high-profile all-arts exhibition in the atrium. She is also planning to host The Center POP-IN later this month, which is a follow-up event to The Center Scoop—an opportunity to meet fellow students, faculty and staff and learn more about CFA. Serving as a bridge between the university, the arts and the community has been CFA’s mission since it opened its doors in 1994. “We want to be a gathering space for the university and local communities to make and experience art,” says Enser. CFA is home to five different theaters, two art galleries, Art and Media Studies departments, studios and offices, and a magnificent atrium. “Our theaters are learning laboratories for performers and designers, and the atrium is the space that encourages students to gather,” explains Enser. “In addition to maintaining our public spaces and hosting university activities, we are now producing student-focused events and presenting renowned touring artists and performers with new experiential learning opportunities and using it as a platform to expose our audience to showcase UB artists.” To ensure performers and students are working with the most current technology, CFA has undergone significant sound and lighting updates, including the incorporation of more durable LED technology. Enser says the CFA is a vibrant hive of artistic and creative activity. “Walk through CFA on any given day and you’re likely to hear musicians practicing their latest work, or see one of our student artists preparing for their next dance class,” she says. “Being the arts center of the university and helping to strengthen and support UB’s arts departments is our first priority. We enjoy bringing students, faculty, staff and community together.” Enser says she is also adding more communication tools to connect the multidisciplinary parts of the center. “We have a monthly e-newsletter promoting all the art shows and exhibitions that we are constantly adding to subscription to. We are also launching our own How art is made video series highlighting the arts at UB,” she said. CFA is currently offering $5 off up to six tickets purchased by faculty and staff, as well as a $29 student ticket to this spring’s CFA Presents shows – MacMaster & Leahy, Third Eye Blind (student ticket is 29.25 dollars) and Napoleon Dynamite. Tickets must be purchased at the Center for the Arts ticket office and purchasers must present a valid UB ID. To learn more about CFA and its programs, events and exhibits, visit Web page.

