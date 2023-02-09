Children’s Mental Health Week: focus on children in care and those leaving care

This Children’s Mental Health Week I want to draw attention to a special group of children living away from home in care. Many children in and out of care have experienced traumatic and complex challenges in their lives. As Children’s Commissioner for England, I have a particular responsibility to promote the rights of children in care and those who have left care.

Yesterday my office attended the Ministerial Board of Care Leavers and heard young people with care experience speak strongly to Secretaries of State and Ministers about their ambitions for their future. These young people were deeply inspiring and passionate advocates for care leavers today, as well as future generations of children in care. At the heart of their ambitions was the need for appropriate mental health support throughout childhood and well into adulthood.

It is up to us to fulfill these ambitions. It is vital that every child in care can get the right mental health support when they need it and before problems escalate. However, my independent advice and advocacy service Help at Hand has encountered many children who are struggling to access the help they need. Earlier this month I was delighted to see the Government’s implementation strategy, Sustainable homes, built on love recognize the need to review the level of mental health training for key social care practitioners. In my response to their consultation, I will set out how I think they can go further to ensure that every child receives appropriate mental health support.

During Care Leavers Week in October, in my Vision for care leavers REPORT I called for greater mental health training for Personal Advisers, a dedicated support person designed to help care leavers to access the help they are entitled to. It is vital that PAs and the wider children’s social care force are equipped with the knowledge and skills to support children and young people.

While mental health services are a vital part of the picture, what is equally important is ensuring that all children live in places where they can form stable and loving relationships that can help them to recover from any previous trauma. The Government’s strategy rightly recognizes the importance of children having access to loving relationships and education that can support them throughout their lives. Sometimes these relationships will be with caregivers and professionals, but they can also be with siblings. In my last time Brothers and Sisters in Care report, children talked about how their relationships with siblings are a central pillar of their support network,

As one care leaver said:

You don’t even need to speak. You just know. When it comes to mom, or certain situations, there’s something about you comforting each other Male, care giver.

I was very concerned when I discovered that 37% of children who look after a sibling are separated from their siblings, often because there are too few homes.

This is part of a wider picture, there are too few proper loving homes for children in care. A particularly pressing issue that my team has observed is that children with complex needs and challenging behavior seem to be falling between the gaps between safe mental health environments and safe and therapeutic children’s homes. like explorative From Nuffield today it shows that there have been increasing numbers of children being deprived of their liberty in settings that are not suitable and will not help them to recover and rebuild their lives.

I am committed to fulfilling the ambitions of those young care leavers I heard from yesterday. I will soon publish my annual mental health briefing which will highlight how many children are waiting for the right mental health support and make recommendations to the government. And I will formally respond to the consultation on the government’s social care strategy, raising the need to urgently address the challenges of adequacy, particularly for children with complex needs, and the need to ensure that the workforce is equipped to support children when problems arise.