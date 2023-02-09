International
Children’s Mental Health Week: focus on children in care and those leaving care
This Children’s Mental Health Week I want to draw attention to a special group of children living away from home in care. Many children in and out of care have experienced traumatic and complex challenges in their lives. As Children’s Commissioner for England, I have a particular responsibility to promote the rights of children in care and those who have left care.
Yesterday my office attended the Ministerial Board of Care Leavers and heard young people with care experience speak strongly to Secretaries of State and Ministers about their ambitions for their future. These young people were deeply inspiring and passionate advocates for care leavers today, as well as future generations of children in care. At the heart of their ambitions was the need for appropriate mental health support throughout childhood and well into adulthood.
It is up to us to fulfill these ambitions. It is vital that every child in care can get the right mental health support when they need it and before problems escalate. However, my independent advice and advocacy service Help at Hand has encountered many children who are struggling to access the help they need. Earlier this month I was delighted to see the Government’s implementation strategy, Sustainable homes, built on love recognize the need to review the level of mental health training for key social care practitioners. In my response to their consultation, I will set out how I think they can go further to ensure that every child receives appropriate mental health support.
During Care Leavers Week in October, in my Vision for care leavers REPORT I called for greater mental health training for Personal Advisers, a dedicated support person designed to help care leavers to access the help they are entitled to. It is vital that PAs and the wider children’s social care force are equipped with the knowledge and skills to support children and young people.
While mental health services are a vital part of the picture, what is equally important is ensuring that all children live in places where they can form stable and loving relationships that can help them to recover from any previous trauma. The Government’s strategy rightly recognizes the importance of children having access to loving relationships and education that can support them throughout their lives. Sometimes these relationships will be with caregivers and professionals, but they can also be with siblings. In my last time Brothers and Sisters in Care report, children talked about how their relationships with siblings are a central pillar of their support network,
As one care leaver said:
You don’t even need to speak. You just know. When it comes to mom, or certain situations, there’s something about you comforting each other Male, care giver.
I was very concerned when I discovered that 37% of children who look after a sibling are separated from their siblings, often because there are too few homes.
This is part of a wider picture, there are too few proper loving homes for children in care. A particularly pressing issue that my team has observed is that children with complex needs and challenging behavior seem to be falling between the gaps between safe mental health environments and safe and therapeutic children’s homes. like explorative From Nuffield today it shows that there have been increasing numbers of children being deprived of their liberty in settings that are not suitable and will not help them to recover and rebuild their lives.
I am committed to fulfilling the ambitions of those young care leavers I heard from yesterday. I will soon publish my annual mental health briefing which will highlight how many children are waiting for the right mental health support and make recommendations to the government. And I will formally respond to the consultation on the government’s social care strategy, raising the need to urgently address the challenges of adequacy, particularly for children with complex needs, and the need to ensure that the workforce is equipped to support children when problems arise.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2023/02/09/childrens-mental-health-week-a-focus-on-children-in-care-and-care-leavers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Children’s Mental Health Week: focus on children in care and those leaving care
- CFA offers valuable career experiences for students – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff
- The EU parliamentary committee supports the renovation of greener buildings
- Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Ukrainian President Zelensky asks EU leaders for fighter jets – BBC News
- Microsoft Activision deal could “harm” gamers, UK regulators decide
- Four records are set on the first day of the UAA Championships
- Does Adani’s crisis become a handicap for Modi? DW 02/07/2023
- Table Tennis: Defending champions Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong join stellar line-up for Spore Smash 2023
- 17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
- PM Modi in Lok Sabha – The New Indian Express
- Bearcats head to Nashville for Music City Challenge