Government will give Awaabs law





Damp and mold strike under new legislation in memory of Awaab Ishak

Landlords must investigate and fix serious problems within strict timelines

New powers for the Housing Ombudsman to help landlords improve performance, in amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill. Social housing landlords will have to investigate and fix damp and mold in their properties within new deadlines, Housing Secretary Michael Gove announced today (Thursday 9 February). The Government has tabled amendments to the Social Housing Regulation Bill to introduce the Awaabs Law, which will require landlords to fix reported health risks within specified timeframes. The move follows the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, caused by damp and mold in his home, which was managed by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing. The Government continues to block funding for Rochdale Boroughwide Housing to build new homes until it can prove it is a responsible landlord. The Housing Secretary made the announcement during a visit to Rochdale today, where he met the Awaabs family and the Interim Chief Executive at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing. A consultation will be launched later this year to set out the timescales within which landlords will have to act to investigate the risks and make repairs. The new rules will be part of the tenancy agreement, so tenants can hold landlords to account by law if they fail to provide a good home. The changes come as the government makes changes to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill that will raise standards in the sector and hold landlords to account for the service they provide to their tenants. Secretary of State for Upskilling, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove said: Awaab Ishak’s tragic death should never have happened. He was unforgivably disappointed and his family was repeatedly ignored. I want to pay tribute to the Awaabs family for their tireless fight for justice over the last two years. Today we announced tough new laws to force social landlords to fix their homes within strict new time limits. Those landlords who continue to drag their feet over dangerous damp and mold will face the full force of the law. Our Social Housing Bill will legislate for tenants’ rights and strengthen the powers of the Ombudsman and Housing Regulator so that poor social landlords have nowhere to hide. The Awaabs Act will help to ensure that homes across the country are safe, sound and warm. The government has already committed to a rapid review of existing guidance on the health impacts of damp and mould, followed by new guidance tailored to the housing sector, to be published by summer 2023. Further powers, announced today, will continue to strengthen the Housing Ombudsman to ensure that landlords learn from past mistakes. The Ombudsman will be able to guide landlords in measuring their service against guidelines on matters such as dampness and mould, to help improve after complaints from tenants. Other amendments tabled today will further strengthen the bill, including improvements to bankruptcy agreements, data protection and requiring written reports after inspections. The new proposals for the Awaabs Act will be introduced through secondary legislation. It follows the Housing Secretary’s recent announcement of £30m for Greater Manchester and the West Midlands to start work on improving the quality of social housing in their region.

