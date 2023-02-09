US Statement – Agenda Item 7 – Space Debris – 60th Session of the STSC of COPUOS





Chairman, the United States recognizes the contributions to orbital debris mitigation from the IADC, the technical authority on orbital debris recognized by the international community. IADC’s thirteen member space agencies continue to explore improvements to its very specific, quantitative and measurable space debris mitigation guidelines, such as investigating new post-mission disposal options for facilities operating in the Navigation Satellite Systems region Global and evaluation of new measures to better understand and mitigate risks from orbital debris. As a founding member of IADC, NASA, on behalf of the United States, has actively participated in all major IADC activities in the past, and we are committed to continuing our contribution to IADC in the future. Chairman, to better characterize risks from orbital debris, the United States continues to improve its object tracking and characterization capabilities and shares data and mission assessment tools with the global community. To illustrate, the Defense Department’s Space Surveillance Network, with the relatively recent addition of the Space Fence, is detecting and tracking nanosatellites and debris less than 10 centimeters in size—sometimes picking up debris the size of a marble—which most they were not tracked before. Tracking data and other enhanced services, such as collision warning information, are shared with the global community via the SpaceTrack website. NASA, using additional ground-based radars and telescopes, continues to characterize debris below the detection limit and update orbital debris impact risk assessment tools. Shortly after the Russian anti-satellite test that destroyed Cosmos 1408 in November 2021, NASA led efforts to collect real-time radar measurement data on the ASAT fragments. NASA then used the measurement data to update the orbital debris environment model and released the new model in March 2022, less than five months after the Russian ASAT test, to help global operators better assess environmental risks new orbital debris. Additionally, the United States has increased its focus on waste remediation. The United States will work with commercial and international partners to pursue active debris removal as a necessary long-term approach to ensure the safety of flight operations in key orbital regimes. International efforts for active debris removal should not detract from the continued advancement of international space debris mitigation cooperation. This work is highlighted in four White House strategies and action plans: National Orbital Debris Research and Development 2021 Strategy, National Orbital Debris Implementation Plan 2022 and National Space Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing Strategy and Implementation Plan 2022. In support of these policies, the United States has begun funding the development of several space debris disposal concepts, conducting economic and social research on the value of remediation, and identifying the most cost-effective approaches to remediating the hazards posed by orbital debris. . . These are just a few examples of our contributions to the space community in 2022. The United States will continue to monitor the ever-changing orbital debris environment with improved measurement capabilities and share updated orbital debris risk assessment tools to help operators better protect their missions from orbital debris.

