Thinking about the future of Ethiopia’s social contract





The contemporary Ethiopian state is facing major challenges, including the militarization of state and non-state actors, high population density accompanied by youth unemployment, food insecurity, real and perceived inequality and discrimination between ethnic groups, ethnic and political polarization and widespread human rights. abuses. Ethiopians remain divided in their views about what kind of constitutional structure has the greatest potential to address these challenges and unite the country without compromising its diversity. In this context, last May Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law AND Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, in collaboration with Addis Ababa University College of Law and Governance Studies AND Harvard Law School Human Rights Programgathered Ethiopian scholars in Addis Ababa from a wide range of fields, including constitutional law, federalism, history, and political science to present papers, essays, and lectures on the future of the Ethiopian social contract. Broad overview of social and political challenges The publication that followed, Between failure and redemption: the future of the Ethiopian social contract, includes a collection of papers and proceedings from that academic conference and focuses on the social and political challenges that need to be addressed in Ethiopia, the strengths and weaknesses of its constitutional structures in relation to these challenges, and ways of building a resilient polity . The papers cover a range of topics including women’s rights, the quest for inclusive democratic governance, and Ethiopia’s identity in postcoloniality. In this time of turmoil and polarization, a modest but by no means uncomplicated hope of the conference was to create a safe space for academic dialogue, said Abadir Ibrahim, associate director of Harvard Law School’s Human Rights Program. Once we were able to achieve this, the key conference insights recorded in this book proved to be more than just informative, they were truly encouraging. The pride of Africa Sossina Haile, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Northwesterns McCormick School of Engineering and member of the conference organizing committee, grew up mostly in the US after escaping the horrors of the Derg. My admittedly irrational wish is that Ethiopia can remain the pride of Africa, and even the pride of black people all over the world, Haile said in her opening remarks. I also really hope that there can be an open and fair discussion of past grievances and how to create a society where such grievances are not repeated. Informing policy makers In the foreword to Between Failure and Redemption, Thomas F. Geraghty, Class of 1967 James B. Haddad Professor Emeritus of Law at Northwestern Law and director emeritus of the Bluhm Law School’s Legal Clinic, writes: Ethiopia is not alone in creating conditions that support peaceful coexistence among its many diverse communities, despite the fact that government officials, opposition leaders, concerned citizens, organizations and scholars strive to create an environment conducive to constructive dialogue. Getachew Assefa, Associate Professor and Dean of Addis Ababa University College of Law and Governance Studies, said in his opening remarks at the conference, I hope that the discussions at this conference and the papers that will be made public from it will contribute to informing policy makers and anyone who wants to benefit from the discussions. Published by Northwestern Libraries in collaboration with Northwestern’s Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, the publication, Ibrahim noted, aims to bring this dialogue, including the specific insights, conclusions and disagreements within it, into the public sphere, hoping to add nuance to the broader political discourse. This undertaking by Ethiopian scholars is an effort to create and continue a constructive dialogue that will build on Ethiopia’s unique and distinguished history, as well as the potential of its diverse society, Geraghty said.

