Government official warns subordinates to be careful about what they write in McKinsey audits

Canada’s comptroller general has warned his subordinates to be careful about what they put in writing as part of federal government audits of federal contracts awarded to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Testifying before the House of Commons government operations and estimates committee on Wednesday, Roch Hupp confirmed that he recently met with the chief financial officers of various federal agencies about ongoing McKinsey contract audits.

In response to questions from Tory MP Kelly McCauley, Hupp confirmed he urged colleagues to consider what they write about these audits, as the documents could eventually be made public.

The committee is studying the federal government’s contracts with McKinsey. The firm has received at least $116 million in government consulting fees since the Liberals came to power seven years ago.

The company, which has offices in 65 countries, has often attracted controversy through its work. It has drawn fire for its role in the opioid crisis and for working with authoritarian governments.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a review of his government’s contracts with McKinsey last month, but the Conservatives have called for the auditor general to investigate the matter. The government’s review is expected to be completed by the end of June.

“I cautioned people that we have to remain, as public servants, very factual in what we say,” Hupp told the committee.

“So writing personal opinions on various topics, in an email, is not necessarily the place to do it.”

McCauley, who chairs the committee, asked Hupp if he told subordinates to be careful.

“Be careful what you write, absolutely,” Hupp said. “I warned people that, as we are dealing with sensitive situations, you have to remain very factual.”

Conservative MP appeals

McCauley said he would lodge a complaint with the information commissioner, adding that Hupp’s comments undermine “the intent and spirit of the Access to Information Act”.

“I’m very concerned … that there is a culture of secrecy, and it seems like you’re leaning toward that,” McCauley told Hupp.

“Let me just express my extreme displeasure at the comments made about hiding things from access to information and continued secrecy from that level.”

Mona Fortier, the president of the treasury board, also testified before the committee on Wednesday.

Fortier said the public service has many skills, but the government should occasionally hire consulting firms to take advantage of private sector expertise.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier stands up during question period Jan. 31 in Ottawa. Fortier said the public service must occasionally use private consulting companies to fill skills gaps. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Fortier said she is preparing to improve the proactive disclosure system to provide more information to Canadians on contracts awarded by the federal government.

She promised that the audit of the contracts awarded to McKinsey will be completed at the end of June and will be made public as soon as possible.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis repeatedly asked Fortier whether he believes McKinsey is an ethical firm.

Fortier declined to directly answer those questions, instead reiterating that the company is eligible to receive federal contracts under the current integrity regime.

This regime prevents the award of contracts only when firms are found guilty of committing certain criminal offences.