China bans students from enrolling in foreign online colleges

China’s Ministry of Education will no longer recognize online degrees from overseas colleges on January 28 STATEMENT from the Scholars Exchange Service Center in Beijing. The announcement, which came without warning and took effect immediately, affects Chinese students enrolled in foreign colleges who had studied online in their home country. These affected students are now trying to make travel arrangements to attend their out-of-state institutions in person or are seeking waivers.

Some students, lecturers and analysts welcomed the news as an opportunity to open up more international exchanges. But others worry that the Chinese government’s understanding of online education lacks nuance.

The news came after the country recently changed its strict zero-covid policies. For more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese students were allowed to enroll in online international degree programs on a temporary basis.

“Currently, the borders of the main study destinations have opened and institutions abroad have fully resumed offline learning,” the center wrote in the statement (translation provided by Google Translate). The action was necessary to “preserve educational equity,” according to the statement.

Before the pandemic, China’s Ministry of Education had “never” recognized online distance learning as a substitute for study abroad programs, and these programs “will never be recognized in the long run,” according to Jon Santangelo, a Study Abroad spokesperson. of Beijing. Service Association and China Alliance, who provided a translation of a statement issued by Chinese general secretary Chenxing Sang.

“China is a very large market — not only in terms of international students coming to the U.S., but also in terms of opportunities for U.S. universities to offer online degrees in China,” Jenny J. Lee, professor of education policy studies and practice at University of Arizona, said. “They want to better regulate the quality of education being provided.”

Nuance missing

The Chinese government has justified its ban on international online programs as necessary to guarantee quality.

“Several agencies misled students with distance learning programs that were packaged as foreign degree programs recognized by the Ministry of Education,” Sang wrote in the translated statement. “Students must attend their field courses in light of the notification, otherwise their degree will not be recognised. If students are accepted through traditional programs but complete their coursework online, they should transition to field-based learning as soon as possible.”

The government’s focus on cleaning up bad actors from its higher landscape is sensible, analysts say, although many would like to see more nuance in the ministry’s distinction between in-person and online courses.

“If you say, ‘You absolutely cannot participate in any online experience at a US university, it’s actually compromising quality,” said Brad Farnsworth, principal of Fox Hollow Advisory, which advises higher education institutions on international strategy. “There are times when you might want to be online.” Previously, Farnsworth served as vice president for global engagement at the American Council on Education. Reputable US institutions hold their online and face-to-face courses and degree programs to the same standards, he said.

Philip Altbach, research professor at Boston College’s Center for International Higher Education, speculated about the ban’s impact within China.

“This could be an attempt to drive some non-prestigious online universities out of the market or to convince Chinese students that they can do just as well at a local university,” Altbach said. “But there are problems, as always, with the way the Chinese authorities do things.”

Scrambling Students

On January 28, the mailbox of Amanda White, associate professor of accounting at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, was flooded. Her online Chinese students asked for help making sense of the news. As the hours ticked away in weeks, White was eager to help. In an apparent acknowledgment that its students weren’t the only ones with questions, the Chinese government issued an addendum STATEMENT the following day – January 29 – with answers to frequently asked questions about the development.

“I rely — hopefully — on the adaptability of Google Translate,” White said of her efforts to analyze the language in the Jan. 29 statement. At first, she wondered if her university should respond on behalf of the students. But she soon learned that “the onus is on the student, who must gather all their evidence and apply for an exemption.”

Beginning with the 2023 spring semester in the Northern Hemisphere—which is the fall semester in the Southern Hemisphere—the center will no longer offer accreditation services for online foreign degrees. Students who are unable to secure a place in person at their overseas college, those who are in their last semester of a degree program, and those whose online colleges are in Ukraine or Russia, given the war , can apply for exemptions, according to the memo.

Many of White’s students are eager to return in person, so White is working to open new sections of face-to-face courses.

“Many have commented that learning online, especially not in their native language, is more difficult than when they are not immersed in the culture and language,” White said.

But some who are eager to attend in person remain uncertain about their plans. Securing affordable flights for specific dates at short notice has been difficult. Sydney’s rental market is also tight. And arranging interviews for the required student visas takes time, White said.

Meanwhile, students who have applied for exemptions are waiting for news about their requests, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Times of Change

The United States has long been one main destination for Chinese students looking to study abroad. Before the pandemic, in the 2019–20 academic year, more than 370,000 Chinese students were studying in the United States. according to at Open Doors, a US State Department data portal. That number sank, in part due to pandemic travel restrictions, to approx 317,000 students in the 2020–21 academic year. Then it sank back to approx 290,000 students in 2021–22.

At the same time, the United States has faced increasing competition, including from Australia, as a destination for Chinese college students. In recent years, Australia experienced similar decline in the number of Chinese students heading Down Under for higher education. But the proportion of Chinese students studying in Australia relative to Australia’s population size (approx 116,000 Among Chinese students 26,290,000 Australians) is stronger than the analogous proportion for the United States (approx 317,000 Among Chinese students 334 000 000 Americans).

“Criticism of the U.S. is relentless in the Chinese media, and Chinese families are wondering if the U.S. is really the best place to go,” Farnsworth said. Inside the High Ed contacted several American colleges to ask about their experiences in this regard, but none were able to respond before deadline.

China’s ban on overseas online colleges comes amid rising geopolitical tensions with the United States. Tensions flared recently when a Chinese balloon entered US airspace, prompting the United States to shoot it down over concerns it was intended for surveillance.

International educational exchanges, whether in person or online, have often attempted to foster ties between countries, even when relations are strained. In that sense, the limitation of sharing programs, especially in this era of Zoom-enabled balloon shooting, worries some.

“I’m worried that China will put ‘closed cooperation with the US in higher education’ into a disengagement agenda, which would be terrible for both countries,” Farnsworth said.