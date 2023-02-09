International
China bans students from enrolling in foreign online colleges
China’s Ministry of Education will no longer recognize online degrees from overseas colleges on January 28 STATEMENT from the Scholars Exchange Service Center in Beijing. The announcement, which came without warning and took effect immediately, affects Chinese students enrolled in foreign colleges who had studied online in their home country. These affected students are now trying to make travel arrangements to attend their out-of-state institutions in person or are seeking waivers.
Some students, lecturers and analysts welcomed the news as an opportunity to open up more international exchanges. But others worry that the Chinese government’s understanding of online education lacks nuance.
The news came after the country recently changed its strict zero-covid policies. For more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese students were allowed to enroll in online international degree programs on a temporary basis.
“Currently, the borders of the main study destinations have opened and institutions abroad have fully resumed offline learning,” the center wrote in the statement (translation provided by Google Translate). The action was necessary to “preserve educational equity,” according to the statement.
Before the pandemic, China’s Ministry of Education had “never” recognized online distance learning as a substitute for study abroad programs, and these programs “will never be recognized in the long run,” according to Jon Santangelo, a Study Abroad spokesperson. of Beijing. Service Association and China Alliance, who provided a translation of a statement issued by Chinese general secretary Chenxing Sang.
“China is a very large market — not only in terms of international students coming to the U.S., but also in terms of opportunities for U.S. universities to offer online degrees in China,” Jenny J. Lee, professor of education policy studies and practice at University of Arizona, said. “They want to better regulate the quality of education being provided.”
Nuance missing
The Chinese government has justified its ban on international online programs as necessary to guarantee quality.
“Several agencies misled students with distance learning programs that were packaged as foreign degree programs recognized by the Ministry of Education,” Sang wrote in the translated statement. “Students must attend their field courses in light of the notification, otherwise their degree will not be recognised. If students are accepted through traditional programs but complete their coursework online, they should transition to field-based learning as soon as possible.”
The government’s focus on cleaning up bad actors from its higher landscape is sensible, analysts say, although many would like to see more nuance in the ministry’s distinction between in-person and online courses.
“If you say, ‘You absolutely cannot participate in any online experience at a US university, it’s actually compromising quality,” said Brad Farnsworth, principal of Fox Hollow Advisory, which advises higher education institutions on international strategy. “There are times when you might want to be online.” Previously, Farnsworth served as vice president for global engagement at the American Council on Education. Reputable US institutions hold their online and face-to-face courses and degree programs to the same standards, he said.
Philip Altbach, research professor at Boston College’s Center for International Higher Education, speculated about the ban’s impact within China.
“This could be an attempt to drive some non-prestigious online universities out of the market or to convince Chinese students that they can do just as well at a local university,” Altbach said. “But there are problems, as always, with the way the Chinese authorities do things.”
Scrambling Students
On January 28, the mailbox of Amanda White, associate professor of accounting at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, was flooded. Her online Chinese students asked for help making sense of the news. As the hours ticked away in weeks, White was eager to help. In an apparent acknowledgment that its students weren’t the only ones with questions, the Chinese government issued an addendum STATEMENT the following day – January 29 – with answers to frequently asked questions about the development.
“I rely — hopefully — on the adaptability of Google Translate,” White said of her efforts to analyze the language in the Jan. 29 statement. At first, she wondered if her university should respond on behalf of the students. But she soon learned that “the onus is on the student, who must gather all their evidence and apply for an exemption.”
Beginning with the 2023 spring semester in the Northern Hemisphere—which is the fall semester in the Southern Hemisphere—the center will no longer offer accreditation services for online foreign degrees. Students who are unable to secure a place in person at their overseas college, those who are in their last semester of a degree program, and those whose online colleges are in Ukraine or Russia, given the war , can apply for exemptions, according to the memo.
Many of White’s students are eager to return in person, so White is working to open new sections of face-to-face courses.
“Many have commented that learning online, especially not in their native language, is more difficult than when they are not immersed in the culture and language,” White said.
But some who are eager to attend in person remain uncertain about their plans. Securing affordable flights for specific dates at short notice has been difficult. Sydney’s rental market is also tight. And arranging interviews for the required student visas takes time, White said.
Meanwhile, students who have applied for exemptions are waiting for news about their requests, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Times of Change
The United States has long been one main destination for Chinese students looking to study abroad. Before the pandemic, in the 2019–20 academic year, more than 370,000 Chinese students were studying in the United States. according to at Open Doors, a US State Department data portal. That number sank, in part due to pandemic travel restrictions, to approx 317,000 students in the 2020–21 academic year. Then it sank back to approx 290,000 students in 2021–22.
At the same time, the United States has faced increasing competition, including from Australia, as a destination for Chinese college students. In recent years, Australia experienced similar decline in the number of Chinese students heading Down Under for higher education. But the proportion of Chinese students studying in Australia relative to Australia’s population size (approx 116,000 Among Chinese students 26,290,000 Australians) is stronger than the analogous proportion for the United States (approx 317,000 Among Chinese students 334 000 000 Americans).
“Criticism of the U.S. is relentless in the Chinese media, and Chinese families are wondering if the U.S. is really the best place to go,” Farnsworth said. Inside the High Ed contacted several American colleges to ask about their experiences in this regard, but none were able to respond before deadline.
China’s ban on overseas online colleges comes amid rising geopolitical tensions with the United States. Tensions flared recently when a Chinese balloon entered US airspace, prompting the United States to shoot it down over concerns it was intended for surveillance.
International educational exchanges, whether in person or online, have often attempted to foster ties between countries, even when relations are strained. In that sense, the limitation of sharing programs, especially in this era of Zoom-enabled balloon shooting, worries some.
“I’m worried that China will put ‘closed cooperation with the US in higher education’ into a disengagement agenda, which would be terrible for both countries,” Farnsworth said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2023/02/09/china-bans-students-enrolling-foreign-online-colleges
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China bans students from enrolling in foreign online colleges
- High school boys’ hockey: Merrimack beats Spaulding
- Ohio State Football needs to close the NIL recruiting gap and a plan is hatched
- How to help Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
- China denounces Joe Biden’s “extremely irresponsible” remarks on Xi Jinping
- The video shows Ukrainians using US weapons to attack Russian forces
- IND: 77-1 (24) | IND VS AUS Day 2, 1st Test LIVE cricket score and updates: All eyes on Rohit Sharma as India Trail by 100 runs | Cricket news
- 55 student-athletes earn Pac-12 academic honors
- Characterization of antibiotic resistomes by reprogrammed bacteriophage-enabled functional metagenomics in clinical strains
- Electronic medical records improve early screening for autism
- 999 call handlers receive death threats
- Common antibiotics can prevent death from birth complications