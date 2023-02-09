International
European airlines expand operations in China
Beijing’s decision to reopen China’s borders from January 8, lifting strict Covid testing and quarantine rules, and scrapping the policy that foreign airlines could only fly one way into the country and carry out no more more than one flight a week, has caused European airlines to restart. service to the People’s Republic.
However, rebuilding Chinese networks to pre-pandemic levels comes with new challenges because Russia has closed its airspace to European Union (EU) and UK operators. Airlines have traditionally used the Siberian corridor for flights connecting Europe to the Far East, including China.
“European carriers have been badly hit by the Siberian flight ban,” commented Patrick Edmond, managing director of Ireland-based consultancy Altair Advisory. “Finnair is the most extreme case, but everyone else has been affected to a greater or lesser extent. All of them face increased costs due to the longer routes caused by the airspace closure.”
The impact of the blowback from the Russian invasion of Ukraine varies by route. A quick play with the Great Circle Mapper app suggests that Finnair has to fly about 40 percent further to Tokyo and about 55 percent farther to Beijing, while from London British Airways can “only” fly about 20- 25 percent further to Tokyo and Beijing, Edmond explained.
Longer flight time leads to higher fuel burn and costs, but the effect goes far beyond that, Edmond noted. “These are huge deviations,” he said AIN. “Some aircraft are no longer able to fly and crew rest periods at Asian airports may be longer, leading to more costs.”
Analysis by Leeham News of a Finnair Airbus A350 flying the Helsinki-Tokyo Narita route last year found that the new route increased operating costs from $120,000 to $171,000 before taking into account higher fuel prices.
Longer flight times can also present a conundrum for network planners. “Inability to turn the plane in time [to link with the outbound wave of flights] it means that the hub connection is broken and aircraft utilization is lower,” said Edmond. This is especially true for hub airports with a relatively small number of waves, such as Helsinki. In the case of a hub like Frankfurt, Lufthansa operates more banks so it can better handle the impact of connectivity, but it still suffers from the effects of aircraft utilization and crew efficiency.”[Moreover]maintaining this hub connection certainly creates a huge headache when flying into restricted airports,” he added.
Longer routes generate more carbon emissions, which airlines will have to offset under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), although Edmond describes those costs as “trivial”. Conversely, he warned that the extra carbon dioxide could have a “material” effect on costs if the EU decides to include long-haul flights in its emissions trading system (EU ETS) from 2026.” I can imagine that, if this airspace closure continues and if long-haul flights are included in the EU ETS, European airlines will look to find a way out with their Asian joint venture partners,” he said. For example, Air France KLM maintains a joint venture with China Eastern Airlines (which is also a shareholder in the Franco-Dutch group) and British Airways has a joint business agreement with China Southern Airlines. Chinese partners could assume more flights, and European partners could hypothetically lease some wide-body aircraft for their partners to operate, Edmond asserted.
Air France KLM declined to comment on whether or not it shares the higher costs for flights to China equally with China Eastern under the terms of its current metal-neutral joint ventures. “We don’t disclose the details of our alliances,” he said AIN.
Chinese carriers enjoy commercial advantages
Meanwhile, Chinese freighters continued to fly through the airspace of their country’s ally Russia to serve major cargo hubs in Europe, such as Liege in Belgium, while EU- and UK-based airlines had to use the longest Polar route or change the route over Southern Europe, Turkey. and Kazakhstan, former Eurocontrol director general Eamonn Brennan observed during a Eurocontrol event in Brussels late last year. “Right now, it’s under the radar. But when you add passengers and China opens up, hopefully in the first quarter of next year, then you’ll see the flow become very intense,” he said. “Chinese carriers have a big advantage over European ones.”
Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh shares Brennan’s view. Speaking to reporters at the trade body’s global media days in December, Walsh warned that Chinese carriers would gain a competitive advantage over their European rivals once Beijing relaxed its Covid restrictions because they could still transit through airspace. Russian.
“We are following this topic. As always, our goal is to work on a level playing field,” commented an Air France KLM spokesperson. Shai Weiss, the chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, has called for UK and EU leaders to implement a “level playing field” between airlines over the Russian flights, while the airline’s founder, Richard Branson, has said he supported the ban on Chinese airlines. to the United Kingdom through Russian airspace, Telegraph reports. Virgin Atlantic plans to join Air France KLM in the SkyTeam alliance this year; both companies have Delta Air Lines as a shareholder and participate in a transatlantic JV.
Air France resumed flights from its Paris Charles de Gaulle hub to Hong Kong on January 9 and plans to upgrade the thrice-weekly service to daily on July 1. It also expects flights to the capital Beijing and Shanghai Pudong International Airport to operate daily until then. The airline operates a 279-seat 787-9 for service from Paris CDG to Beijing and Hong Kong and a 777-300ER for service to Shanghai. Alliance member SkyTeam operated up to 32 times a week to and from mainland China before the pandemic. Also, Air France’s sister airline KLM plans to increase the frequency of flights to greater China starting March 26 and will operate six non-stop flights from Amsterdam to Beijing and Shanghai and resume a three-times-weekly service to Hong Kong. Beijing and Shanghai will improve daily services in May. “The Chinese market is important for the KLM network due to the level of demand from business travelers,” the Dutch company noted, adding that the planned growth remains subject to government approval.
