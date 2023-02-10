International
As earthquake death toll rises in Turkey, so does criticism of Erdogan’s governmentExBulletin
Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
ISTANBUL Rescuers continue to search for bodies from under thousands of collapsed buildings in southern Turkey and more than 380,000 people in the region have been left homeless.
Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its hundreds of aftershocks are historic in scale and would have been difficult for the better-prepared government to manage. But the Turkish government has come under particularly harsh criticism.
“This government was simply not prepared,” says Soli Ozel, a lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul.
According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 20,000.
While the number of dead in Turkey now increases more than 17,000 as well as criticism of the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and what many see as its lack of preparation and slow response to the tragedy. Even Erdogan himself admitted “the first day we had some concerns”, before insisting to survivors near the epicenter of the earthquake, “the second day, and then today, the situation was brought under control”.
But critics like Ozel point out that national funds meant for natural disasters like this were instead spent on highway construction projects managed by associates of Erdogan and his coalition government.
Turkey has collected earthquake taxes for more than 20 years
After a catastrophic earthquake in northwest Turkey that killed more than 18,000 people in 1999, authorities imposed an earthquake tax aimed at correcting billions of dollars in disaster prevention and relief.
“They grease the palms of their friends with earthquake taxes,” says political opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. “Where’s that money? It’s gone.”
Ozel says it’s not just an “almost total inability to prepare on the part of the government” in the response to this week’s earthquake. “To make matters worse, if that were possible,” he says, “the government is also making it nearly impossible for other organizations, civil society, citizens themselves, and mayors and mayors to help really.”
Erdogan’s centralization of Turkey’s government has meant a plethora of restrictions on how individual cities and aid organizations can operate in the country, hampering overall rescue efforts. (Turkey’s embassies, meanwhile, along with a a number of non-governmental organizations and cultural associations, are collecting donations internationally.)
With elections expected in June, Ozel says Erdogan has already weakened out of control inflation in Turkey. “I would expect the government to be one of the victims under the ruins of this earthquake,” predicts Ozel.
Volunteers at work away from politics
Halil Hamra/AP
But politics seems distant to volunteers distributing donated blankets, clothes and food at a warehouse on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus.
An 18-year-old high school student, Emrihan Korkmaz, has been working on the relief effort for three days. Schools across Turkey have been ordered to close to mourn the victims of the earthquake and so people like Korkmaz can help.
“We have managed to load 18 semi-trucks and send them to the earthquake area. They are filled with blankets, clothes, but there is a more urgent need for food,” he says, as he loads a box under a banner with the image of Erdogan hanging from the ceiling. “Any way we can get them, it doesn’t matter. The people out there need food.”
Outside the warehouse, 20-year-old Irim Nur Soleymez arrives with bags full of clothes and blankets to donate.
When asked if Erdogan’s government has done enough to help the victims, Soleymez says: “They have done what they are able to do. It’s not time to talk about politics, it’s time to help people who need it .”
|
