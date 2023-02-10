UN General Assembly hears call for worldwide pandemic warning system

Participants in a panel titled,Challenges and opportunities in creating an early warning system for global pandemicswarned on Tuesday that we are witnessing the dismantling of essential infectious disease surveillance programs at a time when climate change is posing greater risks to public health.

Any platform will need to incorporate data from outside traditional public health epidemiologyparticularly in relation to climate-driven land and water use changes, Jim Golden, Chief Data Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation, told an audience of Member States, Observers and Civil Society Organizations.

Restoring data philanthropy

He called for data philanthropy, a concept that refers to private companies sharing data for the public goodand new logistics of how that data is stored and shared in a sovereign and equitable manner.

Data sovereignty is related to data security and refers to the idea that data is subject to the laws and governing structures of the country where it is collected.

We need a new global digital collaboration, said Dr. Golden. A global network of researchers connected through an open source data science platform capable of defining, modeling and ultimately solving any climate and health problem at any scale.

Also speaking on the panel, Niamh O’Hara, CEO and co-founder of health technology company Biotia, highlighted the importance of a federated data system, especially for international cooperation, where knowledge is linked and data sovereignty is preserved.

More data streams

Any early warning system benefits from incorporating genomics in combination with other data streams, said Dr. O’Hara, such as land use and climate factors.

She talked about some of the projects she is involved in, among them controlling bird droppings and conducting virus surveillance in bird migration hotspots in Chile. She also cited data collection on co-infection of malaria and other viruses in patients in rural communities in Nigeria.

About 17 percent of all infectious diseases are vector-borne, meaning they transmit pathogens between humans or between animals and humans.

Such transmission is exacerbated by climate change and land usesaid Rafael Maciel-de-Freitas, a researcher in public health at the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Fiocruz (Brazil) and the Institute for Tropical Medicine (Germany).

Zika in Brazil

He noted the transmission of Zika in Brazil, which is believed to have been introduced into the country in 2013. More than 1,700 newborns have since been diagnosed with congenital Zika syndrome.

While chemicals, pollution or malnutrition may be factors, Dr. Maciel-de-Freitas said an early warning system could involve collecting data and identifying micro-regions with a higher incidence of Zika cases and newborn microcephaly, an abnormally small head of a baby. , related to the disease.

One of his current projects is the development of an early warning system to identify outbreaks of dengue—another viral disease caused by mosquitoes—on the border of Argentina and Paraguay.

The panelists also discussed Early warning systems for bacteria and antibacterial resistance as measures that could save millions of lives.

Soojin Jang, Head of the Antibacterial Resistance Laboratory at Institut Pasteur Korea said one of her projects involves researchers taking samples from toilets in hospitals, universities, markets and other public spaces to look for what types of pathogens are in communities and , in a wider one. scale, to control levels of anti-bacterial resistance.

Tracking antibiotic resistance

Targeting antibiotic resistance could also benefit from an early warning system, said Dr. Jang, adding that multiple layers of data must be included, especially from local and community sources.

The concern isn’t a lack of data, scientists say. More than 5,000 pieces of information are analyzed every day and interpreted by analysts around the world, according to Maria Almiron, Head of the Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment Unit at WHO Regional Office for the Americas.

She noted that there are opportunities for a global early warning system to help identify future outbreaks and pandemics, as well as challenges.

While new technologies can be used, such as AI, it is ultimately the availability of skilled people working together that will determine the quality of the data, and there may be immediate roadblocks due to a lack of political will or limited funding.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Krsi, during his recent visit to India, addressing the UN Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science, ICWA event.

Trust and communication

In any early warning system, cooperation, trust and timely communication are keyDr. Almiron called for the modernization of the information system to improve the quality and availability of data.

The panel was the third of a full-day scientific conference convened by the President of the General Assembly,Csaba Krsi.

At other conferences, Member States heard eminent scientists and academics discuss the economics of water, climate, conflict and cooperation.

Since taking office, President Krsi has stated one of his priorities for the 77thsession of the General Assembly would inject science and verified data into policymaking.

The General Assembly currently has three of 16 mandated processes, or work streams, focusing on health. These include pandemic preparedness, Global Health Coverage and Tuberculosis.