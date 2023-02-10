International
UN General Assembly hears call for worldwide pandemic warning system
Participants in a panel titled,Challenges and opportunities in creating an early warning system for global pandemicswarned on Tuesday that we are witnessing the dismantling of essential infectious disease surveillance programs at a time when climate change is posing greater risks to public health.
Any platform will need to incorporate data from outside traditional public health epidemiologyparticularly in relation to climate-driven land and water use changes, Jim Golden, Chief Data Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation, told an audience of Member States, Observers and Civil Society Organizations.
Restoring data philanthropy
He called for data philanthropy, a concept that refers to private companies sharing data for the public goodand new logistics of how that data is stored and shared in a sovereign and equitable manner.
Data sovereignty is related to data security and refers to the idea that data is subject to the laws and governing structures of the country where it is collected.
We need a new global digital collaboration, said Dr. Golden. A global network of researchers connected through an open source data science platform capable of defining, modeling and ultimately solving any climate and health problem at any scale.
Also speaking on the panel, Niamh O’Hara, CEO and co-founder of health technology company Biotia, highlighted the importance of a federated data system, especially for international cooperation, where knowledge is linked and data sovereignty is preserved.
More data streams
Any early warning system benefits from incorporating genomics in combination with other data streams, said Dr. O’Hara, such as land use and climate factors.
She talked about some of the projects she is involved in, among them controlling bird droppings and conducting virus surveillance in bird migration hotspots in Chile. She also cited data collection on co-infection of malaria and other viruses in patients in rural communities in Nigeria.
About 17 percent of all infectious diseases are vector-borne, meaning they transmit pathogens between humans or between animals and humans.
Such transmission is exacerbated by climate change and land usesaid Rafael Maciel-de-Freitas, a researcher in public health at the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Fiocruz (Brazil) and the Institute for Tropical Medicine (Germany).
Zika in Brazil
He noted the transmission of Zika in Brazil, which is believed to have been introduced into the country in 2013. More than 1,700 newborns have since been diagnosed with congenital Zika syndrome.
While chemicals, pollution or malnutrition may be factors, Dr. Maciel-de-Freitas said an early warning system could involve collecting data and identifying micro-regions with a higher incidence of Zika cases and newborn microcephaly, an abnormally small head of a baby. , related to the disease.
One of his current projects is the development of an early warning system to identify outbreaks of dengue—another viral disease caused by mosquitoes—on the border of Argentina and Paraguay.
The panelists also discussed Early warning systems for bacteria and antibacterial resistance as measures that could save millions of lives.
Soojin Jang, Head of the Antibacterial Resistance Laboratory at Institut Pasteur Korea said one of her projects involves researchers taking samples from toilets in hospitals, universities, markets and other public spaces to look for what types of pathogens are in communities and , in a wider one. scale, to control levels of anti-bacterial resistance.
Tracking antibiotic resistance
Targeting antibiotic resistance could also benefit from an early warning system, said Dr. Jang, adding that multiple layers of data must be included, especially from local and community sources.
The concern isn’t a lack of data, scientists say. More than 5,000 pieces of information are analyzed every day and interpreted by analysts around the world, according to Maria Almiron, Head of the Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment Unit at WHO Regional Office for the Americas.
She noted that there are opportunities for a global early warning system to help identify future outbreaks and pandemics, as well as challenges.
While new technologies can be used, such as AI, it is ultimately the availability of skilled people working together that will determine the quality of the data, and there may be immediate roadblocks due to a lack of political will or limited funding.
Trust and communication
In any early warning system, cooperation, trust and timely communication are keyDr. Almiron called for the modernization of the information system to improve the quality and availability of data.
The panel was the third of a full-day scientific conference convened by the President of the General Assembly,Csaba Krsi.
At other conferences, Member States heard eminent scientists and academics discuss the economics of water, climate, conflict and cooperation.
Since taking office, President Krsi has stated one of his priorities for the 77thsession of the General Assembly would inject science and verified data into policymaking.
The General Assembly currently has three of 16 mandated processes, or work streams, focusing on health. These include pandemic preparedness, Global Health Coverage and Tuberculosis.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/02/1133342
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UN General Assembly hears call for worldwide pandemic warning system
- US aims to curb investment in China over security concerns
- As earthquake death toll rises in Turkey, so does criticism of Erdogan’s governmentExBulletin
- Ukraine war latest: Zelenskyy calls Russia “new evil”.
- No increased risk of serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination
- Boris Johnson earned more than five million euros after leaving office
- Emily Ratajkowski wore a black sheer dress to the Cult Gaia party
- Stock market: the Fed is bluffing
- Hear what convicts fighting for Russia have to say about the war
- Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 likely only infects placental mammals
- Hockey with a drawbridge: Welcome to the Saskatchewan rink that went viral
- Turkey and Syria earthquake: how to help