Mali: Avoiding the Isolation Trap





What’s new?Since the coup d’état in May 2021, Malian authorities have developed closer relations with Russia, now a favored military partner. In parallel, they have distanced themselves from some Western and regional partners, especially France. Why is it important?The change in strategy by the Malian authorities threatens the architecture of regional stabilization developed since 2013. In addition to the break with France, the deterioration of Bamako’s relations with other Western and regional partners also threatens to isolate the country. What should be done?Bamako must find ways to rebalance relations with its various partners and avoid putting the country in a corner by continuing to rely primarily on military solutions, this time with its Russian ally. Mali’s partners must avoid transposing global geopolitical conflicts into the Sahel.

After the May 2021 coup, Malian authorities chose Russia as their main military partner, turning their backs on France. The country’s leaders hope this new strategy will boost their approval ratings and offer the country brighter prospects after ten years of growing uncertainty. They argue that this partnership with Moscow gives them ready access to the military equipment needed to retake areas the jihadists have seized. The true nature of Mali-Russia relations and the outcome of their deepening ties remain a matter of debate; as well as the risks of breaking relations with the West, especially in the economic aspect. Malian authorities should explore rebalanced and less divisive diplomatic relations. They should also reconsider their response to insurgent groups by prioritizing domestically generated political initiatives, particularly through renewed dialogue. Meanwhile, Mali’s partners should avoid transposing international tensions into the Sahel region. Despite the partial easing by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in July 2022 of the sanctions it had imposed on Mali in January of that year, Bamako’s relations with some of its neighbors and Western partners remain troubled, even conflictual. While delays in the election calendar and the return to constitutional order have raised some tensions, the strain stems mainly from Bamako’s decision to break with France and choose Russia as its preferred military partner, including the Wagner security company of related to the Kremlin. This choice, while partly an assertion of sovereignty, stems in part from the failure of previous military efforts to contain the jihadist threat. These interventions have not provided greater security and the situation has worsened over the past ten years. In this context, Malian authorities see Russia as a reliable and pragmatic partner that is better equipped to fight jihadist groups, in particular by providing quick access to military equipment and combat forces on the ground. However, it is far from clear that Russian support can turn the tide. The efforts of the Malian army in recent months, it has carried out large-scale operations, especially in the center of the country, have enjoyed only marginal success. The defense and security forces have demonstrated their ability to mount complex operations without French support, but the persistence of jihadist attacks in central and northeastern Mali and serious incidents affecting the civilian population indicate that the security situation remains fragile, despite the authorities’ triumphalism. . rhetoric. By taking power by force rather than by election, Malian leaders are likely to gain strong popular support, which also explains their move towards Russia and away from France. Tired of years of uncertainty, a large part of the population has applauded the change of alliances in the country. The rise of this popular support is strong criticism of previous foreign interventions. The criticism is partly due to a Russian-led disinformation campaign, but there is also genuine anger that years of military operations have not checked the spread of insecurity. Above all, this popular support creates the essential political base that the transitional authorities must govern. By making Moscow its new strategic partner in a geopolitical context marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Mali risks being isolated internationally. Bamako may find itself embroiled in a rivalry between major powers over which it has no control. There would be no lasting benefits from such a scenario. Russia, with its focus on military solutions, will be no more capable than France of fixing Mali’s security problems, which go beyond the jihadist threat. The authorities’ rhetoric emphasizing Mali’s sovereignty, while popular, also has limitations: it has already deprived the country of important support, especially financial support, and risks being counterproductive over time. Strong financial pressure means that, in the absence of significant security improvements, the authorities’ political support base could crumble rapidly, particularly in urban centres.

Mali’s authorities should avoid falling into isolation and have a more balanced approach to foreign relations.



Although they are unlikely to reject Russian support, the Malian authorities should avoid falling into isolation and take a more balanced approach to foreign relations. They should not underestimate the consequences of a sudden severance of ties with Mali’s allies, mainly in the West. Such a disruption could have detrimental consequences for the country, particularly in its access to international aid and stabilization. To prevent such a scenario, Mali’s leaders should abandon confrontational diplomacy and instead work toward resolving their disputes with neighboring countries and rekindling relations with those Western partners more inclined to compromise. They should avoid excessive rhetoric and impulsive decisions that damage the country’s good relations with its regional partners and beyond. Mali has the right to reassert its sovereignty and its partners must respect this right. However, the protection of its sovereignty should not contradict efforts to maintain or restore partnerships with those Western and regional allies that remain committed to helping the country on its path to stability. In particular, Bamako should lift its highly obstructive restrictions on the UN stabilization mission in Mali. The authorities could also send stronger signals that they will respect the election calendar agreed with ECOWAS in July 2022. Meanwhile, Mali’s Western partners must be pragmatic and flexible in their cooperation, preventing tensions from boiling over and keeping the country out of a global confrontation with Russia. They should encourage Malians to debate their future transition choices, especially regarding political and institutional reforms. The inability of the Malian authorities to address the insecurity, even with the support of their new Russian partner, suggests that the solution lies not in a new alliance, but in locally developed political strategies that respond to people’s expectations. To get out of a particularly difficult situation, Mali will need military and financial support from its partners. The country should also adopt a strategy that focuses on strengthening governance and explores the possibility of dialogue with jihadist groups. Some partners, including France, had long been opposed to the latter, prioritizing the de facto war on terrorism. Despite the change in partners, Mali has insisted on an essentially military response, which continues to take a heavy toll on civilians. Bamako should rather use the space left by France’s departure to design an approach that creates a better balance between political and military solutions.

