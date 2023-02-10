Calls for stronger regulation of the exploitative formula industry

tidings

Researchers say companies are manipulating scientific information and policymakers to generate sales, dissuading parents from breastfeeding.

Only about a third of babies in Australia are breastfed as recommended.



The evidence on the health benefits of breastfeeding is strong, with health advantages ranging from nutrition to physical and psychological well-being.

World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF I recommend that breastfeeding begins within the first hour of birth and that infants are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

Despite this, less than half (48%) are exclusively breastfed for up to six months worldwide, while in Australia this rate drops to just one in three (35.4%).

At the same time, the infant formula market has grown significantly, with a value of 50.46 billion dollars (US$72.62 billion) in 2019, which is projected to double by 2027.

As a result, concerned health experts are now sounding the alarm, calling for more to be done to regulate the formula industry and promote breastfeeding.

In a special three card seriespublished in Lancet, 25 experts from 12 countries claim that companies are exploiting parents’ emotions by manipulating scientific information to generate sales. They argue that this is coming at the expense of people’s health and rights.

Lead author Dr Phil Baker is a senior lecturer in human nutrition at Deakin University’s School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences.

He says Australia is not going far enough to support women who breastfeed, noting it is one of the few countries that has yet to implement WHO International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes in national law.

“Instead, we have a voluntary code of conduct – so-called ‘self-regulation’ – that is supposed to stop this marketing. But clearly not,” said Dr Baker.

“The Australian and New Zealand governments lobbied other governments to weaken their efforts to regulate the marketing of formula. This completely contradicts their supposed pledges to support women to breastfeed.

“What is also clear is that the formula industry has consistently, and sometimes aggressively, lobbied against regulation of formula marketing in many countries.”

Experts compare the tactics used to those of the tobacco industry to sway governments into compliance and avoid industry regulation. This includes taking advantage of parents’ anxieties about their child’s health and development by using misleading information to make false promises.

Among them are claims to ease anxiety, help with colic, prolong sleep at night and even encourage superior intelligence.

“These marketing techniques violate the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, which states that labels must not idealize the use of milk formula and exploit poor science to create an untrue story to sell more products,” co-author Professor Julie Smith from. ANU College of Health and Medicine said.

RACGP Chair, Special Interest Antenatal and Postnatal Care Dr Wendy Burton has cared for women both during and after their pregnancy for over 30 years.

She said GP news that while she admits more needs to be done to regulate the promotion of infant formula, she is also mindful of the demonization of women who cannot or do not want to breastfeed.

“But by putting it on the record, and then putting it to one side, we absolutely can and should be doing more to normalize, support and encourage breastfeeding,” Dr Burton said.

“The evidence is unequivocal – the benefits to the baby, to the person who is breastfeeding, to society are simply enormous. But there are still many obstacles.’

To enable women to continue breastfeeding, Queensland’s GP says workplace conditions, including a lack of understanding and flexibility, must be addressed.

“I was lucky to be able to bring my first-born to work and nurse him there, but that was only because my GP boss was happy for me to do it – I’m one of the privileged few,” said Dr Burton.

“But it’s sad that it’s 25 years later and we’re not encouraging it.”

Associate Professor Smith agrees and says governments and workplaces need to recognize the value of breastfeeding to better support women. She says this includes extending paid maternity leave to connect with WHO recommendation exclusive breastfeeding for six months.

“Advice that breastfeeding is best for their babies’ health is of no use if women are not supported to understand and manage their babies’ erratic behaviour, or if mothers without paid or unpaid maternity leave are forced to return to work for due to financial need,” she said. .

Meanwhile, Dr Burton believes policy needs to go a step further to include more conscious building design, ensuring spaces are accessible to everyone, including those who are breastfeeding.

“I remember going to the Opera House and the only place I could breastfeed my baby was the women’s toilet. But if you wanted a quiet and private space, it just wasn’t going to be there,” she said.

“If they can build buildings with prayer rooms, and I encourage us to do that, we can build buildings with multi-purpose rooms or breastfeeding rooms.

“Yes, there’s a cost to that, but there’s a savings to that as well … the cost-benefit analysis is really clear.”

As it stands, there are good breastfeeding initiation rates in Australia, at 96%but continuity drops significantly with only 39% of babies who are exclusively breastfed for about three months.

Dr Burton says there is a clear need for more targeted education about the benefits of breastfeeding – not just for parents, but for other carers such as grandparents as well as healthcare professionals – and the earlier the better. .

“I think we do birth preparation much better than parenting,” she said.

“Somehow, we have to walk that line between proper education, encouragement and health education.

“But if everyone understands why breastfeeding is so important to that child and we start that message before conception happens … they’re much more likely to start and much more likely to continue breastfeeding. And that’s what we want to encourage.’

Dr Burton also says it is vital that messages are consistent.

“The thing that drives women crazy is that they get different advice from the early childhood nurse, different advice from the midwife, different advice from the midwife-to-be, different advice from the GP – it blows their mind.” she said.

Then they go on Facebook and someone says, “Oh, your baby will sleep if you give him formula.” That’s a promise that’s hard to beat.

“I’m glad we have clean water, I’m confident in the quality of our formulas for Australia and New Zealand, but these are the basic calories and some of the food.

“If we talk about breast milk as a living substance and all its incredible qualities, nothing can compare.”

