Ofsted inspectors are more likely to mention exceptions and deficiencies in negative Ofsted inspections, while words such as arts, culture and welfare appear more often in reports on top-rated schools, new analysis shows.

Dash school said that its snapshots tell us something about Ofsteds’ past and present preoccupations.

Ofsted’s analysis of around 60,000 ordinary state school reports since 2006 looked at the words that appeared most often in reports of good and outstanding schools and compared them with inspections of requests for improvement and inadequate settings.

Art, culture and Covid-19 were the top three words most likely to appear in positive primary school inspections, while assessment, exclusions and absences were most likely to appear in negative reports.

It is a similar pattern at secondary level, where well-being, culture and Ebacc (the English Baccalaureate Accountability Measure) were used more often in the higher-rated inspections, compared to absences, spelling and alternative provision in the lower-rated ones.

‘Technology’ and ‘British values’ are used more often

Even trends have changed over time. From September 2021, under the new inspection framework, words such as destinations, art, technology, English and maths and science have become more common in positive secondary reports.

British values, achievement, computing and English as an additional language have become more frequent in reports of schools with negative grades.

Timo Hannay, of SchoolDash, said: On a practical level, if your inspectors are showing an overt interest in school culture, student welfare or the arts or, more recently, science and technology, then, statistically at least, you will appear to be in good shape.

On the other hand, if they are overly concerned about British deprivation, exclusion or values, then you may have to prepare most Britons of all attributes, a stiff upper lip.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at leadership union ASCL, said it was about exclusions and participation that featured so much in the negative judgements.

While these are core issues for which schools have responsibility, they also reflect wider problems. Current accountability metrics, including Ofsted grades, are closely related to factors not necessarily within the school’s control.

Schools need a ‘consistent’ approach to inspection

Schools week produced several reports showing the most prominent words.

At the inadequate Tendring Technology College, a secondary academy in Essex, Ofsted said in 2021 that pupils’ understanding of health relationships, fundamental British values ​​and protected characteristics is underdeveloped.

Meanwhile at Admiral Lord Nelson High School in Hampshire, Ofsted said the good school had very good systems in place to ensure the welfare and safety of pupils.

James Bowen, director of policy at the National Association of Headteachers, warned against over-interpreting the data, but said schools needed to know there was a consistent approach to inspection and that the results did not depend on the nature of the inspection team.

We know that one of the biggest frustrations for school leaders is the way some inspectors can seem to fixate on individual and sometimes quite narrow lines of enquiry.

A single comment or a single test can lead to inspectors narrowing their focus and missing the wood for the trees.

Ofsted declined to comment.