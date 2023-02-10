Four community orchards planted in Derby’s green spaces





Published: February 10, 2023 Derby City Council’s Parks team has teamed up with Trees for Cities to create four community orchards. A total of 56 fruit trees have been planted in locations across the city. Around 20 volunteers from Trees for Derby, Abbey Ward Green Spaces Group and local residents from Allestree and Abbey Wards rolled up their sleeves to help with the project. Twenty trees have now been planted in Quarn Park, while Stockbrook Recreation Ground, Rykneld Recreation Ground and Allestree Park each had 12 trees planted. In total, 150 meters of wire mesh, 168 posts and railings and 672 screws were used to make the cages which will protect the trees as they are placed. When the trees mature, they will produce thousands of apples, pears, plums, gages and mulberries for communities to enjoy. The creation of orchards will transform what were previously areas of closely mown grass into havens for wildlife, promoting biodiversity. They add to the town’s collection of community orchards, including those at Darley Playing Fields, Chellaston Brickworks Local Nature Reserve and Millennium Wood. Councilor Jerry Pearce, Derby City Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetpride and Public Spaces said: Various community groups told our Parks Team that they would like to see community orchards in their area, so it’s fantastic to see that this has now become a reality. We hope that citizens will come together to care for the orchards, which are there for all to enjoy. We would like to thank the volunteers who gave their time to help with the project. They will literally be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor when the trees ripen. This project is another example of the excellent working partnership between Derby City Council and Trees for Cities. Trees for Cities, which is the only UK charity working nationally and internationally to improve lives by planting trees in cities, funded the community garden project. It is the latest in a series of projects the charity and Derby Parks have been working on together. An earlier scheme in 2021 saw a new woodland area planted on the Roe Farm recreation ground in Chaddesden. Roddy Shaw, UK Development Manager for Trees for Cities, said: Trees for Cities are delighted to be supporting Derby City Council with their planting ambitions through these fruit trees. We work nationally to create healthier, greener and happier cities by providing opportunities for residents to plant trees that will create a lasting green legacy for today and future generations. Having already worked together on previous projects in Derby, Trees for Cities is delighted to continue to support the Council’s planting programme. Derby Parks also continues to work closely with the community charity Trees for Derby on various planting schemes across the city. The organization aims to plant 250,000 trees in Derby – one for every Derby resident.

