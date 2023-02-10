Tree rings reveal the drought that may have doomed the Hittites

The ruins of the Hittite capital, Hattusa, which may have been abandoned after a long drought.Credit: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The Anatolian Empire of the Hittites mysteriously collapsed more than 3,000 years ago. Now, researchers find that climate change may have played a role.

A study linking together climate observations and human history suggests that a three-year drought in central Anatolia from 1198 to 1196 before Christ contributed to the destruction of the empires capital, Hattusa, possibly dooming the civilization.

The study, published in Nature on February 81found reduced tree growth in central Anatolia, which the authors attributed to a decline in local rainfall during the twelfth century BC. They identified three consecutive drought years from 1198 to 1196 BC rare but not unheard of in the climate of central Anatolia which coincide with the abandonment of the Hittite capital and the fall of the empire.

A year of true drought over a large area destroys life even in the modern world, says Sturt Manning, an archaeologist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and a co-author of the paper. But in the pre-modern world, a third consecutive year of drought would mean no food, no taxes, no ability to feed an army, he says, and could undermine any civilization.

Collapse of society

The Hittite Empire dominated most of the Anatolian peninsula that roughly corresponds to the Asian part of modern Turkey and parts of Northern Syria between 1650 and 1200 before Christ. It collapsed shortly after 1200 BCno historical record of Hittite rulers after King Suppiluliuma II, who came to power in 1207 BC.

The capital city of Hattusa, in Turkey’s Orum Province in central Anatolia, was the main home of the gods of the Hittite world. It was a spiritual and political center, Manning says. But around 1200 BCHattusa was abandoned and emptied of its people and later burned.

The authors examined historical records of juniper trees that were grown during the period from 1775 BC up to 748 BC in the country of Gordion in central Anatolia, 230 kilometers west of Hattusa. Their analysis included 23 samples of 18 tree rings from ancient woods excavated at Gordion. The authors identified tight ring growth on trees with no signs of fire or insect attack, suggesting that the reduced growth was a result of reduced rainfall in late spring and summer.

To estimate the frequency of droughts in the region and understand their spatial extent, the authors then looked at modern climate records between 1929 and 2009 from the meteorological station closest to Gordian. They found that about 1 in every 15 years, annual rainfall was less than 250 millimeters below the minimum 300 mm of rainfall needed to grow barley or wheat in the region.

By combining tree-ring data and climate data, the authors identified a sudden drought that occurred in three consecutive years from 1198 to 1196 BC.

We’re not saying that climate alone caused the Hittite collapse, Manning says. The Hittite people could have coped with a drought by switching to different crops, for example. People are too good, if they want to be, to be resilient, he says.

The Hittites also planned for droughts and tended to build water reservoirs near their cities, says Alan Greaves, an archaeologist at the University of Liverpool, UK. It shows an awareness of the fact that there will be dry spells.

But a drought that continued for more than two years would have stressed food resources, undermined the empire’s economic and political strength, and made it vulnerable to attack by other empires.

Dominik Fleitmann, a paleoclimatologist at the University of Basel in Switzerland, finds the drought hypothesis plausible. Even with a good system and good drought adaptation, this was just too much to handle. And the photo matches other sources of evidence, he adds. We have all the documents that say there was a famine in the Hittite empire.

They just weren’t politically or economically prepared for that particular drought, Greaves says. Droughts may have accelerated the decision to move the capital from Hattusa to a new capital called Tarhuntassa, Greaves says. Archaeologists are still searching for the ruins of that new capital, he adds.

Mega drought?

But for Harvey Weiss, an archaeologist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, focusing on the evidence from those three years misses the bigger picture. In his view, the paper misrepresents the climate history of that period, he says.

Instead, Weiss says an initial drought event occurred around 1190 and was the start of a 200-year mega-drought with a 30% reduction in winter precipitation.2. Two or three years of drought isn’t much, but a sudden mega-drought of high magnitude creates cascading effects, Weiss says. The mega-drought stretched from Spain through the Mediterranean and Turkey to India, Weiss adds.

But the evidence for such drought is rough, unlike annual data based on tree rings, Manning says. And some societies that existed alongside the Hittites did not disappear at that time, he adds. The end of the Hittite empire did not mean total collapse everywhere in the Near East, not even uniformly throughout Anatolia.

More data on tree rings may help to resolve the question. What we need is a network of similar data to understand the spatial extent of the drought, and also, perhaps, to have a complete picture, says Fleitmann.

Future research should also consider the migration of people to areas that were more resilient to drought, he says.