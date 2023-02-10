Professor Mary Ellen O’Connell will speak at the International AI Summit in The Hague News | Law School





Mary Ellen O’Connell, Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, will be one of the featured speakers at the first international summit in Responsive Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain: REAIM 2023. The summit will be organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea and will be held at the World Forum in The Hague on February 15-16. It will bring together foreign ministers, high-level representatives of government bodies, civil society organizations, knowledge institutions and the private sector to discuss responsible applications of artificial intelligence in the military field. OConnell, a highly respected expert on international law and the use of force, international dispute resolution and international legal theory, will deliver the keynote address for one of the academic forums on the topic, What AI Needs to Learn About the Use of Deadly Force. She will address the fact that autonomous weapons systems raise some of the most fundamental legal and ethical challenges of our time, including how the selection of people to be killed by autonomous machines violates human dignity and how AI learning is unpredictable, it’s a black box that means indiscriminate killing. cannot be ruled out. She will discuss how the international community should respond with a strong rule on meaningful human control and a mandate that all training programs created for weapons systems include only data on authentic law on the use of force, peace and security. human rights. OConnell will also participate in a panel discussion about dilemmas surrounding responsible artificial intelligence in the military and in organizational meetings for a new AI governance initiative. OConnell joined the faculty of Notre Dame Law School in 2005 and teaches courses in International Law, International Law and the Use of Force, International Dispute Settlement, International Environmental Law, Art Law, and the Law of Cultural Heritage and Contracts. She is also Associate Professor of International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dames Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies. She is frequently quoted in the mainstream news media on international law issues, most recently on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US drone strike policy and China’s surveillance balloons. She is the author or editor of many books, recentlyThe Art of Law in the International CommunityAND Self-defense against non-state actors, both published by Cambridge University Press. She is also the author of three books on international law issues. OConnell served as vice president of the American Association of International Law from 2010-2012 and chaired the International Law Association’s Committee on the Use of Force for five years. Before coming to Notre Dame, she worked as a civilian military educator for the US Department of Defense in Germany.

