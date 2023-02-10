2 killed after man crashes car into crowdExBulletin







change the subtitles Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images TEL AVIV Israeli police say at least two people were killed and several others injured when a Palestinian rammed a car into them in Jerusalem. This comes two weeks after an increase in attacks between Palestinians and Israelis. Israeli officials and media say a 6-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were killed when a Palestinian driver rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop in Ramot, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jewish settlements in Jerusalem. Police say an off-duty officer shot and killed the driver. Israeli media identified him as Hussein Karakeh, 31, from the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiyeh in East Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker’s home would be sealed off and destroyed, a tactic that human rights groups have opposed. Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the scene of the attack, greeted by angry Israeli youths chanting “death to terrorists”. He said he would order police to set up checkpoints to inspect all Palestinians entering and leaving the attacker’s neighborhood and vowed to pursue legislation to impose the death penalty, which has almost never been carried out in its history against convicted attackers. Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the alleged attack and some Palestinians celebrated it in the Gaza Strip. After the car crash, a group of Israeli settlers threw stones at a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to footage released by the Israeli human rights group Yesh Din. This is the latest attack amid a period of increased violence. There have been several Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem in recent weeks, including a deadly shooting two weeks ago outside a Jerusalem synagogue that left nine Israelis and a Ukrainian citizen dead. There have also been more than 10 months of deadly attacks by the Israeli military in the West Bank; On Thursday, Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed a 22-year-old Palestinian. This is what CIA director William Burns said last week in a videotaped speech he is concerned about the possibility of increased Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/10/1155947662/jerusalem-car-ramming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos