



IUCN’s position before the COP on the key elements of GBF was largely realized. Goal 3, in particular, heralds a paradigm shift in how we promote, recognize and support fair and effective conservation. Goal 3 calls for at least 30% of the planet under effective conservation by 2030. The goal specifically provides timely recognition of the contributions, roles, rights and responsibilities of indigenous peoples and local communities to Mother Earth. IUCN echoes the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB) praise of the text for “strong language for respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities. This involvement will be carried out by IUCN through a Who counts approach, including partnering with our IPO members and their constituents, to help countries effectively identify and conserve areas of biodiversity importance, e.g. What matters to 30% by 2030. IUCN will continue to develop standards and guidelines to help countries achieve equitable and effective designations of protected and conserved areas and related systems. of IUCN Green List, in particular, provides a globally consistent yet locally applicable benchmark to help measure societal contributions and conservation outcomes from any type of area-based conservation measure. IUCN and WCPA’s work on other effective area-based conservation measures will also help guide understanding and action on how to achieve the 30%. Additionally, Target 3 sits at the center of a cluster of interconnected targets. The links between Objectives 1 (Spatial Planning), 2 (Restoration) and 4 (Action for Species Conservation) are key to the success of the GBF. There are real and immediate opportunities for IUCN as a Union to link species conservation and restoration objectives into the equation for effective conservation and connectivity of 30% critical areas. In particular, IUCN has a direct opportunity to integrate and expand our work on Restoration (30% of degraded areas by 2030 under Target 2) and area-based conservation, across our portfolio and expert focus of the Commission. Furthermore, the contribution of site-based conservation to species recovery and biodiversity is of critical importance. IUCN guidance on protected and conserved area standards, good governance for area-based conservation, restoration planning, implementation and monitoring of conservation outcomes, and global species action plan (GSAP) provide a key opportunity to engage Parties with reliable, clear and impartial advice on how to move forward with the implementation of the overall GBF. IUCN is seeking to join forces with other partners to coordinate and convene dialogue within and between countries on how to implement solutions to the new 30×30 challenge. We look forward to working with all of you in our shared ambition for at least 30% of the planet under fair and effective conservation by 2030!

