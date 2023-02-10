Harvard Students Rally for Syria, Turkey Earthquake Survivors – Harvard Gazette





As for Alsheikh, the plans fell into place on Monday during a regularly scheduled board meeting of the Harvard College Arab Student Association (SAS). By Tuesday, Alsheikh and other SAS members posted their grassroots fundraiser on Facebook AND Instagram, inviting all contributions via Venmo. Twenty-four hours later their efforts reached nearly $5,000, with another anonymous donor pledging to go up to $15,000. All dollars raised by SAS will go directly to Basmeh & Zeitunehco-founded in 2012 by Yasmin Kayali, a master’s student in public policy at the Kennedy School. This organization is dedicated to Syrian refugees outside of Syria, noted SAS president Sam Saba 23. However, because of their connections, they are now able to work inside Syria. In fact, SAS chose a special fundraiser because of the unique situation in Syria, which has received much less relief than Turkey. Aid to the politically divided countries in the northwest has stalled, the UN said on Wednesday, due to blocked roads, harsh winter weather, etc. The concern with Syria is that so many people are under rubble in areas operating under various government and non-government forces, Saba said. But Basmeh & Zeituneh (Arabic for smile and olive) has managed to set up shelters and distribute food rations in the region. The non-governmental organization even rented heavy construction equipment to help pull survivors out of the rubble, Saba said. A single dollar goes a long way. Any donation can help buy a meal or water, let alone pull people out of the rubble. Also raising funds this week was Turkish Student Association of Harvard College, which had nearly $30,000 in donations as of Wednesday night. The group began soliciting Venmo contributions via Instagram on Monday night. Now she is seeking direct contributions to several trusted charities, including Turkish Philanthropy Funds. Members are also included with a benefit concert Friday night at the First Church with Turkish and Sufi music plus some jazz with a Turkish flavor. Combining these efforts is an urgent concern for friends and family back home. Noting that inflation has risen in Syria, with the US dollar going far against the lira, Alsheikh asked members of the Harvard community to give what they can. A single dollar goes a long way, he said. Any donation can help buy a meal or water, let alone pull people out of the rubble. Despite springing into action this week, Akbiyik nevertheless has a long view of the tragedy and the needs it leaves behind on both sides of the Turkey-Syria border. Unfortunately, the infrastructure there has collapsed, he said. It will take time to recover. Well, you’ve needed these donations for a while now. Daily newspaper Sign up for daily emails to receive the latest Harvard news.

