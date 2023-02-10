International media grapples with the characterization of Myanmar’s opposition government

Myanmar’s opposition Government of National Unity recently raised the argument that it has been mischaracterized by the international news media.

Kyaw Zaw, a spokesperson for the NUG presidents office told VOA on Wednesday in a statement that the NUG is not a government-in-exile because most of the top leaders, including the acting president, as well as the prime minister and many members of the cabinet, still live and work in Myanmar. .

International news organizations including The Washington Post, The New York Times, BBC and Al Jazeera have referred to the NUG as the government-in-exile, the shadow government and a parallel government-in-exile.

An advocacy group, the Special Advisory Council on Myanmar, has also reinforced the NUG’s position that it is not in exile. The group’s co-founder, Chris Sidoti, said in a video posted on Twitter in early February, I want to emphasize that NUG is not in exile. Most of the NUG is in Myanmar. It is not underground and it is not in the shade.

Referring to the National League for Democracy party, which led the government that was toppled two years ago in a coup, he added that we often engage online with the LLD leadership collectively and individually all the time.

This is an active government which is prepared to welcome our advice and make its own decisions; and we see that the NUG already acts as a government in the areas that it controls and the areas that work in cooperation with the ethnic organizations in the areas that they control.

However, David Mathieson, a Southeast Asia analyst, said in an email to VOA on Tuesday that it is ridiculous to claim that the NUG is not in exile. Of course, for security reasons, [NUG ministers] they cannot all be in some assembly of parallel government somewhere inside the country.

But, continued Mathieson, to object that the minister of federal affairs is in Sweden … and the others are in Italy, the US and the states of the region is simply disingenuous.

Many people inside and outside Myanmar object to the NUG’s claims to be a supreme political body in opposition to the Myanmar military… especially when the NUG makes mistakes or claims successes that are not its own, he added.

Mathieson said the term shadow government is often used to portray an opposition government that is not currently in power and is awaiting a general election. He suggested that instead of being precious about terminology, international media and human rights groups should be careful to correctly characterize political entities.

Myanmar Now Editor-in-Chief Swe Win also shared his views on NUG’s characterization.

There is no doubt that the Government of National Unity is the legitimate government of Myanmar, but we have sometimes found it difficult to fully describe its current status, given its ongoing struggle to topple the military regime from power, with many of its leaders its making decisions either from the jungle shelter or from overseas, he said.

In this context, it is sometimes tempting for us to label the NUG as a shadow or exile government, said Swe Win.

Myanmar Now had to move operations out of Myanmar due to a crackdown on media outlets by the military junta shortly after the February 2021 coup. The news agency currently publishes bilingual articles in Burmese and English on its online portal.

Some Myanmar news agencies, such as VOA-affiliated Mizzima, refer to the NUG as Myanmar’s parallel government-in-exile, but the online publication, Irrawaddy, describes the NUG as a civilian government.

After a 1988 military coup, parliamentarians who won the 1990 elections broke out of safe zones on the border controlled by ethnic armed groups and formed the coalition government-in-exile, known as the NCGUB, or National Coalition Government of the Union Burma. That body, like the NUG, was formed by elected members of parliament and leaders of ethnic minorities. International news media at the time often referred to the NCGUB as a coalition government-in-exile or government-in-exile.

However, Kyaw Zaw said, NCGUB was established within Myanmar and later moved to operate abroad.





The NUG, he said, was formed within Myanmar by parliament and continues to operate from within Myanmar, including the head of state, Acting President Duwa Lashi La; and Head of Government, Union Prime Minister Mahn Win Khaing Than. Furthermore, the NCGUB was only a De Facto government, while the NUG has a De Jure government.

Myanmar Nows editor-in-chief Swe Win told VOA that he and his colleagues have avoided labeling the NUG as a shadow government or government-in-exile as that could call its legitimacy into question.

Therefore, he said, we are describing it as a publicly mandated government.