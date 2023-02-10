Engineering projects with prestigious financing DURIP | FIU news





By Adrienne Sylver College of Engineering and Informatics Faculty members Stavros Georgakopoulos and Ibrahim Tansel have received funding for their research through the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP). The Defense Department initiative is providing $59 million to 147 researchers at 77 institutions and 30 countries in 2023. The funds are used to purchase equipment needed to advance research that helps build a sustainable defense ecosystem and provide opportunities to train STEM students as they prepare to enter the workforce. Georgakoupoulos, professor and director of Antenna Transformation Centersaid the award will be used to purchase the Sub-THz and THz Network Analysis Modules, instruments that are critical so that his research team can expand their work into the realm of higher frequencies. “Everyone wants faster internet and data,” he explains. “Higher frequencies allow us to increase bandwidth and provide ultra-high-speed connections.” The DURIP award received by Georgakopoulos came through the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR). Much of his work has been done in the military arena and has focused on foldable, deployable, reconfigurable and multifunctional electromagnetic systems, and on the creation of new technologies for 5G/6G communication systems. “Without these high-speed connections, we cannot improve the technology that is needed for emerging commercial and military applications, such as ultra-fine resolution imaging,” he says. The impact of 6G wireless networks, or Next Generation Networks, can be seen in numerous industries including telecommunications, transportation, finance, education and healthcare. When robotic surgeons perform telesurgery, for example, they cannot take a chance on a dangerous connection. “You don’t want any delay in what the surgeon is doing or any compromise in the images they’re seeing,” says Georgakoupoulos. “They need real-time data.” Tansel, who directs FIU’s Mechatronics Laboratory, received his award from the Army Research Office. The funds are being used to purchase equipment such as electromagnetic acoustic transducer (EMAT), non-destructive testing (NDT), which is used to inspect parts manufactured for aerospace applications. Tansel works on the integration of NDT and structural health monitoring (SHM) with the help of embedded sensors, which will be created in the part during the additive manufacturing process – also known as 3D printing -. This integration simplifies the inspection of parts immediately after production, continuously monitors loads and predicts potential failures ahead of time. The technology will improve the safety of structures used in airplanes, nuclear power plants and many metal parts. At the same time, additive manufacturing of parts will reduce cost and production time. “In the past, aircraft were taken out of service, put into storage and partially dismantled to reach critical areas for NDT inspections. Later, SHM systems were developed for continuous monitoring of critical sections,” says Tansel. “The EMAT system will allow us to study how we can develop sensors integrated into additively manufactured structures and where they should be placed.” Both Georgakopoulos and Tansel agree that in addition to furthering their own research, the funds contribute greatly to the education of their students by allowing them to experience a more advanced research environment. Students learn important basic skills in the laboratory, and master’s and Ph.D. students perform the work in modeling, simulation, and design and comparison methods needed to contribute to science. These kinds of experiences, Tansel adds, help students land high-paying engineering jobs. “We are thrilled to receive these highly competitive awards,” says John L. Volakis, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science. “This equipment is much needed and helps put FIU directly at the center of research that has an impact across the country.” Only one other university in Florida received DURIP 2023 funding. Other notable universities on the DURIP list included Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Princeton University .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/fiu-engineering-projects-awarded-prestigious-durip-funding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos