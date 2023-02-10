International Human Rights Defenders Join the Community of Colombia





Monday, January 30, 2023, Institute for the Study of Human Rights (ISHR) organized a reception, welcoming the 34th batch of Human Rights Lawyers Program (HRAP). Since 1989, HRAP has offered frontline human rights lawyers from around the world an intensive program consisting of courses; networking with the human rights community in New York City and Washington, DC; skills-based workshops led by organizations including Human Rights Watch, WITNESS and Amnesty International-USA; and faculty mentoring. Lawyers contribute to intellectual life at Columbia through their participation in graduate-level courses, speaking engagements, and interactions with student groups, programs, centers, and institutes. Columbia faculty, students, staff and supporters welcomed the group. The group consists of 10 lawyersalready working on issues ranging from LGBTQI+ rights in Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and South Africa; Indigenous rights in Bolivia and Mexico; women’s rights in Haiti; citizenship in the Dominican Republic; anti-trafficking in Serbia; and the rule of law in the Republic of Georgia. Like Joseph Slaughter, ISHRs new executive director, greeting the guests, he emphasized: ISHR is committed to being a place for critical engagement and the study of human rights. Through its educational work, research efforts, lawyers program and other projects, ISHR has been global since its founding in 1978. One of the main global programs at the Institute is (and has been) the Human Rights Lawyers Program , the most immediate reason we are here tonight. Stephanie V. Grepo, director of capacity building at ISHR, said the program’s graduates refer to HRAP as family and thanked the many offices, faculty and staff who contribute to the program, as well as the donors who fund attorneys’ participation in HRAP. HRAP lawyer Jade Jacobs-Wort from South Africa introduced their group and said: Over the last few months we as human rights lawyers have learned so much about each other and the work we do, and while we are so diverse, personal histories, and country contexts we recognize that each of us has committed our lives to effecting the change we want and need because of how personal our work is to us.” Jacobs-Wort added, Each of us has the lived experience of the work we do every day, and our work is as personal as it is political. Therefore, we are grateful to have been hosted in this most wonderful city and welcome the opportunity to improve the skills we already have as the Human Rights Defenders Program equips us with the relevant tools and resources to take and use in the endeavours. our advocacy. .” Over the past 34 years, more than 350 lawyers from 95 countries have participated in the HRAP and been recognized for their human rights work. At the end of January 2023, Delphine Djiraib of Chad was named the winner of the Martin Ennals Award for her work in “bringing former dictator Hissne Habr [of Chad] towards justice.” Another HRAP student, Alejandra Ancheita of Mexico, won the Martin Ennals Prize in 2014. In November 2022, Charbonnel Nodjigoto Chad was awarded the Rafto prize. Magdalena Medley is the communications and outreach coordinator at the Institute for the Study of Human Rights.

