Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz















JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – DECEMBER 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir react after being sworn in to the Israeli parliament during a new government sworn in debate in the Israeli parliament on December 29, 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel. Conservative Benjamin Netanyahu and a bloc of nationalist and religious parties won a clear election victory last month and will be sworn in as a government in the Knesset today. This completes Netanyahu’s political comeback with a record sixth term in office. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) The new Israeli government is said to be the most far-right, religiously extreme and ultra-nationalist coalition in the country’s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving serviceman.…Show morebecome prime minister. Is Israel’s democracy really in danger? What would the government’s planned judicial renewal mean for Israel’s standing, global cooperation and economic investment? How does the new government complicate matters for US President Joe Biden’s national security strategy? Join FP’s Dan Ephron in conversation with Amir Tibon, a senior editor and writer at Israels Haaretz newspaper. They will discuss Israel’s new far-right government, its plans to overhaul and weaken the judiciary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial and US policy toward Israel under President Joe Biden.









The suspected Chinese spy balloon heads into the ocean after being shot down off the east coast as seen from Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on February 4. Randall Hill/Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a much-anticipated visit to China after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over US territory. The very public spat ended …Show morethe alleged spying is just the latest example of strains in the world’s most important relationship. Beyond the clash over the balloon, what are the broader implications for Washington’s China policy? How much of a hindrance does the incident present? What are the global consequences to watch out for? Join FPs Ravi Agrawal for a discussion with Emily S. Weinstein, a researcher at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and James Palmer, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy and author of FPs weekly newsletter China Brief. FP subscribers can send their questions in advance.









A Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia is seen through a bus stop in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. – The US announced sanctions against Russia on April 15, 2021 and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is Kremlin interference in US elections , a massive cyber attack and other hostile activities. President Joe Biden ordered an expansion of restrictions on US banks trading Russian government debt, expelled 10 diplomats who included suspected spies and sanctioned 32 individuals suspected of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, the White House said. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Over the past year, the United States has launched dynamic and escalating sanctions to harm Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies. The moves have not stopped Putin from doing…Show more the war in Ukraine, but they have severely damaged the Russian economy. However, according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Russian economy will expand by 0.3 percent in 2023, even as a country like the United Kingdom sees its GDP shrink. Does this mean that the sanctions have not worked? FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke with two experts on sanctions: Agathe Demarais, director of global forecasts at the Economist Intelligence Unit and author of “Backfire: How Sanctions Are Reshaping the World Against US Interests”; and Nicholas Mulder, an assistant professor of history at Cornell University and author of Economic Weapons: Sanctions as a Tool of Modern Warfare. FP subscribers can watch or read an abridged version of the interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/02/10/foreign-policy-news-quiz-turkey-syria-earthquake-iran-democracy-activists-india-protests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos