Magna International shares fall more than 10% on earnings miss (NYSE:MGA)





Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock fell on Friday after it missed fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The Canadian automaker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08. On a GAAP basis, earnings per the stock fell to $0.33 from $1.54 a year ago. Meanwhile, revenues slightly exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. 2022 was another tough year for the auto industry as inflation climbed to levels not seen in decades, geopolitical issues contributed to unprecedented European energy prices and OEM production schedules remained volatile, commented CEO Swamy Kotagiri. However, we once again generated above-market sales growth and booked a record amount of business. In 2023, we are very focused on improving underperforming operations, limiting discretionary costs and securing further inflation recoveries from our customers. Going forward, the company expects sales to continue to outpace global light vehicle production during the forecast period. A forecast of $39.6 billion to $41.2 billion in total sales for the full year implies a rise in consensus of $39.93 billion. Sales are expected to reach a range of $44.7 billion to $47.2 billion by 2025, broadly in line with the consensus of $46.07 billion. However, first-quarter earnings per share are expected to fall from the fourth quarter as the company continues to face inflationary headwinds. Earnings are expected to improve continuously after the first quarter. Shares of Magna International (MGA) fell 11.77% shortly after the market opened on Friday. Read more about long-term earnings expectations for the company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/news/3934817-magna-international-stock-sinks-over-10-on-earnings-miss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos